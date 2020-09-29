If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are dozens of important coronavirus tips to be found with in the guidelines on the CDC website, but a few are of particular importance.

Stock up on products recommended by the CDC is a good idea in light of the fact that schools have reopened across the country and new coronavirus cases are starting to pick up again.

Crucial items on the CDC’s list include face masks like FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply masks, as well as Purell hand sanitizer.

Coronavirus case numbers were still soaring even before schools began to open across the country, but things so far are going much better than many experts thought. New COVID-19 case numbers are indeed spiking in many states, but things could be going much worse when you consider the fact that schools don’t have strict federal guidelines to help keep faculty, students, and parents safe. It remains to be seen how things will shake out in the coming months though, and let’s not forget that the flu season is now right around the corner. It could end up being a very long winter, so to speak.

The good news is that the majority of people out there now know what they have to do in order to protect themselves and their families from contracting or spreading COVID-19. Wear a face mask anytime you’re outside of your home. Use hand sanitizer or wash your hands with soap and water for more than 20 seconds anytime you touch and object or surface in public, or something that entered your home from the outside. It’s really not that difficult.

There are a few other things you should also do though, and recently revised coronavirus guidelines on the CDC website list eight things that everyone needs during the coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, the site says you should “ensure adequate supplies to support healthy hygiene behaviors. Supplies include soap, water, hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol, paper towels, tissues, disinfectant wipes, masks (as feasible), and no-touch trash cans.”

You absolutely should read through all of the CDC’s guidelines and you should pay attention as new updates are published. But those the eight things listed by the CDC above are all crucial. With COVID-19 case numbers continuing to soar all across the US, do yourself a favor and stock up now in case we start seeing grocery hoarding again, just like we did back in March and April when new case numbers were actually lower than they are now.

Face masks

When people with COVID-19 cough, sneeze, yell, sing, or even just speak, they shed the coronavirus in microscopic droplets and aerosols that float through the air. When other people breathe in those tiny particles, they can catch the disease. That’s why good face masks are the most important things on the list right now — person-to-person transmission through the air has been proven to be the main way people get infected.

You need to wear a face mask anytime you leave your home, and doctors believe we’ll all continue having to wear face masks for at least another year. In other words, you should load up on face masks now because you’re going to need tons of them if you want to stay healthy. For higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being anywhere that’s indoors around other people, you should definitely stock up on Powecom KN95 face masks. They’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized, and they were found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles. Shockingly, actual N95 masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, and more are in stock as well right now at Amazon. And for lower-risk situations, grab some of Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks while they’re on sale for just 29¢ each, or similar 3-ply masks in black are in stock for just $0.30 apiece.

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) Bundle (US Warranty & Support by… $38.99 Available from Amazon

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $14.37 Available from Amazon

N95 Face Masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, Dasheng, and more $14.07 - $145.00 Available from Amazon

For those in search of reusable cloth face masks, we’ve got two great options for you today. Auline black reusable cloth face masks have been best-sellers for quite a while now, and Amazon-exclusive Craft & Soul Mattana Face Masks are similar but they cost much less money.

Auliné Collection 4PK Made in USA Cotton Fabric Washable Reusable Fashion Face Mask, Black 4 P… $25.97 ($6.49 / mask) Available from Amazon

(20 Pack Pieces per Box) Craft & Soul Mattana Face Mask Cover Reusable Washable Comfortable Fab… $39.00 ($1.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

Hand sanitizer

Amazon’s got a big hand sanitizer section on its website with plenty of great options that are in stock and shipping right now. That said, Purell prices have come WAY down over the past couple of months so there’s really no reason to buy anything else. The three most popular options are all sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices of 2020 so far: 12-packs of Purell 8oz pump bottles, 12-packs of Purell 20oz pump bottles, and 36-packs of Purell 1oz travel bottles.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

If you do want to check out some other brands, SupplyAID hand sanitizer that’s even stronger than Purell is also available right now, as is sanitizer from top brands like Medex, which is sold by CVS, Whole Foods, Costco, and more.

SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel w/Soothing Aloe FDA # 74035-1051-5, 16 Fl Oz, Pack of… $15.48 for 2 bottles Available from Amazon

Medex Hand Sanitizer 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99% $39.99 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Hand soap

Just as important as hand sanitizer is hand soap, and there are plenty of great options in stock and ready to ship at Amazon. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds whenever possible.

Hand Soap On Amazon $1.99+ Available from Amazon

Disinfectant wipes

While face masks, hand sanitizer, and hand soap are all easy to find these days, disinfectant wipes are still very scarce in stores and online. Here is Amazon’s disinfectant wipes section so you can check out all the different options that are in stock right now. Of note, Purell wipes and Clorox wipes are both in stock right now and available to ship quickly, but prices are inflated so only people with a desperate need who don’t want to use any other brand should buy them.

The Gojo Industries Incorporated MCK42731800 - Sanitizing Skin Wipe Purell Individual Packet Al… $34.95 Available from Amazon

Gojo Purell Sanitizing Hand Wipes Individually Wrapped 100-Ct. Box by Gojo,Pack of 2 $69.95 Available from Amazon

Clorox 30208 Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack 225 Count $46.66 Available from Amazon

Disinfectant Wipes On Amazon $6.99+ Available from Amazon

Tissues

The CDC includes facial tissues on its list of must-have products, and it’s pretty obvious why. There’s are plenty of top brands in stock right now in Amazon’s tissue section, including Puffs Plus.

Facial Tissues On Amazon $5.99+ Available from Amazon

Paper towels

The run on paper towels at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the US was nowhere near as bad as the run on toilet paper, and that continues to be the case. Paper towels never expire and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are shipping out right away.

Paper Towles On Amazon $21.99+ Available from Amazon

You should also think about loading up on toilet paper, while you’re at it.

Toilet Paper On Amazon $9.99+ Available from Amazon

Bottled water

With winter weather right around the corner, bottled water is a good thing to stock up on regardless of the pandemic. You’ll find tons of great options in Amazon’s bottled water section.

Bottled Water On Amazon $2.28+ Available from Amazon

No-touch trash can

Last but certainly not least is a product that most people probably didn’t think much about until now: trash cans. The CDC says that everyone should have no-touch trash cans in their homes and offices, especially in common spaces where several different people are likely to use the trash can.

No-Touch Trash Cans On Amazon $19.97+ Available from Amazon

