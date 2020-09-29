If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got tons of killer daily deals for you to check out on Tuesday, but there’s no question that the star of the show is a shocking discount on Lysol Disinfecting Wipes. That’s right… Lysol wipes that have been impossible to find online since the start of the pandemic aren’t just now available on Amazon, they’re on sale with a 30% discount! Here are all the highlights from today’s roundup of the best daily deals online:

See all of today’s best daily deals down below.

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) Bundle (US Warranty & Support by… $38.99 Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

The Gojo Industries Incorporated MCK42731800 - Sanitizing Skin Wipe Purell Individual Packet Al… $34.95 Available from Amazon

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Lemon & Lime Blossom, 110ct,Packaging May Vary $9.73 Available from Amazon

Clorox Fresh Scent Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Count 2-Pack $39.45 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $219.00 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.00 Available from Amazon

Instant Ace Nova Cooking Blender, Hot and Cold, 9 One Touch Programs, 54 oz, 1000W $87.04 Available from Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.98 ($19.99 each) From Amazon| Use code DOTPRIME2PK

All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $249.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $179.99 Available from Amazon

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band $384.99+ Available from Amazon

TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender,Covers Up to 800 Sq.ft, WiFi Range Extender Supports up to 300Mbps S… $17.99 Available from Amazon

40% off DOSS Bluetooth Speakers and Ture Wireless Earbuds $19.57 - $48.99 Available from Amazon

Save up to 25% on Select Yankee Candles $12.66 - $22.12 Available from Amazon

Yootech Wireless Charger,Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone… $8.49 Available from Amazon

Fingertip Pulse Oximeter, Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor (SpO2) with Pulse Rate Measurements a… $15.22 Available from Amazon

