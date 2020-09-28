After wrapping up a huge month of new releases in September, Netflix will keep the ball rolling with another big month in October 2020.

Now that everyone’s favorite streaming content provider has announced its full list of releases for October 2020, we want to focus on all the new movies coming to Netflix’s catalog next month.

There are tons of great movies coming in October that Netflix is licensing from other studios, plus you’ll find a handful of hotly anticipated Netflix originals set to be released in the coming weeks.

September has been a big month so far for new movies on Netflix, and we do mean BIG. In addition to beloved third-party titles that came to Netflix this month such as Pineapple Express, Red Dragon, Glory, and all three installments of Back to the Future, several big Netflix originals debuted this month. Highlights include the new Charlie Kaufmann movie I’m Thinking of Ending Things starring Jesse Plemons, The Devil All The Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, and Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. 57 new movies in total are slated for September, and you can see the entire list in our earlier coverage to ensure you don’t miss anything.

With September now coming to a close and October right around the corner, it’s time we turn our attention to Netlfix’s October 2020 movies list. And you had better believe there’s a lot to look forward to next month.

The action starts right out of the gate next month with a whopping 33 movies set to debut on Thursday, October 1st. Highlights include Basic Instinct, Cape Fear, Fargo, Gran Torino, Her, House of 1,000 Corpses, The Outpost, and the criminally underrated dramedy Stranger Than Fiction starring Will Ferrell, Emma Thompson, Dustin Hoffman, and Maggie Gyllenhaal. If you haven’t already seen it, definitely check it out.

There are also a few big Netflix original films to look forward to, like the new Aaron Sorkin movie The Trial of the Chicago 7 starring Sacha Baron Cohen in his second dramatic role, a new Adam Sandler movie called Hubie Halloween, and more. David Fincher’s new flick Mank was also supposed to debut at some point in October, but Netflix didn’t include it on the official October 2020 releases list so we’ll have to wait and see if there’s a surprise in store.

Scroll down to check out the full schedule of Netflix movie releases in October 2020, and you’ll find the full list of Netflix October releases including shows and specials in our previous coverage.

Streaming October 1st

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Fargo

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

Streaming October 2nd

Streaming October 4th

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming October 6th

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

Walk Away from Love

Streaming October 7th

Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming October 9th

Streaming October 14th

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Moneyball

Streaming October 15th

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM

Batman: The Killing Joke

Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM

Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming October 16th

In a Valley of Violence

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM

Unfriended

Streaming October 18th

ParaNorman

Streaming October 20th

Carol

Streaming October 21st

Rebecca — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming October 22nd

Bending the Arc

Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Streaming October 23rd

Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming October 27th

Streaming October 28th

Holidate — NETFLIX FILM

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming October 30th

Bronx — NETFLIX FILM

The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM

His House — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming October 31st

The 12th Man