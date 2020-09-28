- After wrapping up a huge month of new releases in September, Netflix will keep the ball rolling with another big month in October 2020.
- Now that everyone’s favorite streaming content provider has announced its full list of releases for October 2020, we want to focus on all the new movies coming to Netflix’s catalog next month.
- There are tons of great movies coming in October that Netflix is licensing from other studios, plus you’ll find a handful of hotly anticipated Netflix originals set to be released in the coming weeks.
September has been a big month so far for new movies on Netflix, and we do mean BIG. In addition to beloved third-party titles that came to Netflix this month such as Pineapple Express, Red Dragon, Glory, and all three installments of Back to the Future, several big Netflix originals debuted this month. Highlights include the new Charlie Kaufmann movie I’m Thinking of Ending Things starring Jesse Plemons, The Devil All The Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, and Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. 57 new movies in total are slated for September, and you can see the entire list in our earlier coverage to ensure you don’t miss anything.
With September now coming to a close and October right around the corner, it’s time we turn our attention to Netlfix’s October 2020 movies list. And you had better believe there’s a lot to look forward to next month.
The action starts right out of the gate next month with a whopping 33 movies set to debut on Thursday, October 1st. Highlights include Basic Instinct, Cape Fear, Fargo, Gran Torino, Her, House of 1,000 Corpses, The Outpost, and the criminally underrated dramedy Stranger Than Fiction starring Will Ferrell, Emma Thompson, Dustin Hoffman, and Maggie Gyllenhaal. If you haven’t already seen it, definitely check it out.
There are also a few big Netflix original films to look forward to, like the new Aaron Sorkin movie The Trial of the Chicago 7 starring Sacha Baron Cohen in his second dramatic role, a new Adam Sandler movie called Hubie Halloween, and more. David Fincher’s new flick Mank was also supposed to debut at some point in October, but Netflix didn’t include it on the official October 2020 releases list so we’ll have to wait and see if there’s a surprise in store.
Scroll down to check out the full schedule of Netflix movie releases in October 2020, and you’ll find the full list of Netflix October releases including shows and specials in our previous coverage.
Streaming October 1st
- A.M.I.
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Along Came a Spider
- Basic Instinct
- Black ’47
- Cape Fear
- The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
- Employee of the Month
- Enemy at the Gates
- Fargo
- Free State of Jones
- Ghost Rider
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Gran Torino
- Her
- House of 1,000 Corpses
- Human Nature
- Hunt for the Wilderpeople
- I’m Leaving Now
- The Longest Yard (1974)
- Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits
- Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
- The Prince & Me
- Poseidon (2006)
- The Outpost
- Stranger than Fiction
- Superman Returns
- Sword Art Online: Alicization
- Troy
- WarGames
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle
- Yogi Bear
Streaming October 2nd
- Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This — NETFLIX FILM
- The Binding — NETFLIX FILM
- Dick Johnson Is Dead — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Òlòtūré — NETFLIX FILM
- Serious Men — NETFLIX FILM
- Vampires vs. the Bronx — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 4th
- Colombiana
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 6th
- Dolly Parton: Here I Am
- Saturday Church
- Walk Away from Love
Streaming October 7th
- Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 9th
- The Forty-Year-Old Version — NETFLIX FILM
- Ginny Weds Sunny — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 14th
- Alice Junior
- BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Moneyball
Streaming October 15th
- A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM
- Batman: The Killing Joke
- Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM
- Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 16th
- In a Valley of Violence
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM
- Unfriended
Streaming October 18th
- ParaNorman
Streaming October 20th
- Carol
Streaming October 21st
- Rebecca — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 22nd
- Bending the Arc
- Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM
- The Hummingbird Project
- Yes, God, Yes
Streaming October 23rd
- Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 27th
- Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 28th
- Holidate — NETFLIX FILM
- Metallica Through The Never
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM
- Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 30th
Streaming October 31st
- The 12th Man