If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Sunday might be the day of rest for some, but bargain hunters never take a day off. And trust us, you’ll be glad you started looking for deep discounts today because our daily deals roundup for Sunday is off the charts! Highlights from Sunday’s batch of top daily deals include:
- 10-packs of FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH says filter up to 99.2% of 3-micron particles for $38.99 instead of $45 (plus five bonus BNX A96 masks made right here in the USA!)
- The first-ever discount on Apple’s brand new, just-released Apple Watch Series 6 in both 40mm and 44mm sizes
- Another first-time discount, this time on the new 8th-generation iPad that was just released a week ago Friday
- An extremely rare discount on Purell 8oz pump bottles that are still impossible to find in stores — and these are sold directly by Amazon
- Actual Purell alcohol wipes that are even more difficult to find in stores
- New, less inflated pricing on hard-to-find Clorox wipes
- $100 off the beloved Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum
- A massive $210 discount on the best-selling 50-inch Roku TV on the planet (this model has 20,000 5-star reviews!)
- A one-day Amazon sale on luxurious high-thread-count bedding
- Another one-day Amazon blowout that shaves $60 off an 8-piece Cuisinart stainless steel cookware set
Check out all the details down below.
Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) Bundle (US Warranty & Support by… $38.99 Available from Amazon
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon
The Gojo Industries Incorporated MCK42731800 - Sanitizing Skin Wipe Purell Individual Packet Al… $34.95 Available from Amazon
New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band $384.00 Available from Amazon
New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 8th Generation) $299.00 Available from Amazon
Clorox 30208 Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack 225 Count $44.88 Available from Amazon
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $499.99 Available from Amazon
TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) $269.99 Available from Amazon
Up to 30% off on California Design Den cotton bedding $34.99 - $63.19 Available from Amazon
Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set (8-Piece) $99.99 Available from Amazon
