The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition sold out last week during a messy first stage of preorders, but Sony promised that more stock will be available soon.

Some retailers will sell more PS5 units on Friday in some regions, although not all of Sony’s launch partners will get more stock.

Game in the UK and GameStop in the US are expected to reopen PS5 orders on Friday, with the latter only supporting in-store purchases.

Sony acknowledged the PS5 preorder blunders a few days ago, promising that more stock will soon be available to buyers eager to purchase one of the two next-gen gaming rigs. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition went on preorder in the most disorganized way possible, with big retailers listing the two consoles last Wednesday, after the PS5 press event that Sony streamed online. Sony had announced that PS5 online sales were slated to start a day later, but many gamers found the two PlayStation 5 models were sold out by then.

While Sony apologized for the way it handled PS5 preorders and promised more stock, it never said which retail partners will start online orders, or when more stock will be available. We have no idea what “more stock” even means. Amazon has already contacted buyers who placed their PS5 orders to tell them it can’t guarantee a November 12th delivery. Separately, insiders from stores in America and Great Britain said that the PS5 Digital Edition was hardly available, with Sony focusing mostly on PS5 in the first phase of preorders.

Some retailers are expected to make PS5 preorders available to buyers on Friday, including GameStop in the US and Game in the UK.

According to GamesRadar Game had a small allotment of PS5 units available on Friday morning, with the retailer’s Twitter account having said that both versions would be available to buyers. Amazon UK also had brief stock on Friday morning, and Currys might also open PS5 preorders at lunch (UK time).

This Friday 9/25 GameStop stores (US) are opening another wave of PS5 pre-orders when locations open at normal hours. Disc consoles only, they would arrive within the first week of consoles launch. So not right on 11/12, but shortly after. — Ryan Biniecki (@MysticRyan) September 23, 2020

GameStop customers in America can also preorder the consoles, as long as they walk to retail locations, which isn’t exactly the ideal way to buy a highly anticipated product in the year of the novel coronavirus. As seen in the tweet above, there are a couple of other important details to note. First of all, it’s just the $499.99 console that will be available to preorder on Friday, not the cheaper Digital Edition. I’ve already explained why you should buy the more expensive one and ignore the instant $100 discount so you can score more significant savings down the road.

Also noteworthy is that GameStop will not deliver these PS5 units on the release date, so you’ll get them “shortly after” November 12th.

We are pleased to announce that further quantities of PS5 consoles will be made available to pre-order at https://t.co/hfsGYTcy0V and in GameStop stores tomorrow, Friday 9/25. pic.twitter.com/EbRMkAe5RW — GameStop (@GameStop) September 24, 2020

GameStop has at least confirmed that preorders will be available on Friday, but that’s not a guarantee that you’ll be able to get one. Your mileage might vary, depending on your location. And, again, it’s not the best of ideas to wait in lines for any product as long as the virus is spreading freely in your community.

It’s unclear whether other US retailers will reopen preorders on Friday, so you might as well check with Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, to see if you can place your order.

Finally, Sony is still sending PS5 preorder invites to some lucky buyers, per ComicBook, complete with instructions on how to get the device.

Sony is sending out more invites to preorder a PS5 from their direct online store tomorrow https://t.co/QHSPN8H9CJ — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 24, 2020

Unfortunately, not all PlayStation users will be treated to similar emails, and it’s unclear what will improve your chances to be selected. In fairness, Sony did tease a few weeks ago that PS5 stock will be limited, and not all PSN users who register for preorders will be able to get one.

The Xbox Series X is sold out as well, with Microsoft having sold all the available stock earlier this week when preorders opened. It’s unclear when more Xbox stock will be available, however.