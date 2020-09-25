If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for affordable coronavirus face masks made in the USA that work just as well as the 3M N95 masks out there that sell of $10-15 each? We’ve got just the thing.

They’re called Bluegrass Masks Multi-Layer Face Masks and they cost just $17.99 for a 10-pack on Amazon.

Independent lab testing found that these new masks filter up to 97.4% of small airborne particles like coronaviruses, which is better performance than the 95% minimum required for N95 face masks.

Bluegrass masks work almost as well as FDA-authorized DecoPro KN95 face masks, but they weren’t tested by NIOSH or authorized by the FDA.

N95 masks are considered the gold standard in respiratory protection, and we have some important news on that front. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find 3M N95 masks, Moldex N95 masks, Honeywell N95 masks, and more in stock. It’s extremely rare that N95 masks from top brands like these are actually in stock on Amazon, and even more rare that they’re available for anyone to order instead of just hospitals and government agencies. These masks are definitely some of the best ones out there — in fact, we often use Harley Brand N95 masks ourselves whenever we’re out in a high-risk situation like being indoors around other people or riding public transportation.

The problem with N95 masks is that they cost a fortune right now, but there’s another option that’s just as good for a bit less money. DecoPro KN95 face masks are currently among the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized in the healthcare industry. They were tested by NIOSH and found to filter more than 95% of small airborne particles, so they work at least as well as the aforementioned N95 masks. They’re even on sale with a discount and an extra coupon you can clip on the product page.

Pack of 10 Disposable KN95 Face Mask, Mouth & Nose Safety Protection | 5-Layer Filter Barrier | $51.92

Looking for COVID-19 protection that’s just as good but far more affordable than all those masks? We found a terrific new option that you should definitely check out.

Anyone who hasn’t yet heard of Bluegrass Masks Multi-Layer Face Masks before is definitely not alone. We had never heard of them ourselves until we stumbled upon them while digging for deals. As it turns out, however, they’re a fantastic option for anyone looking for protection from the novel coronavirus, and they cost far less than any N95 face masks you’ll come across.

The first thing you need to know about these face masks is that they’re made right here in the USA instead of in China, which is where most alternatives to N95 masks are made. There’s nothing wrong with masks made in China as long as they’re FDA-authorized, of course, but many people will be happy to have a USA-made option that works just as well. The manufacturer had these masks tested at an independent lab and found that they filter up to 97.4% of 3-micron particles. That’s even better performance than some 3M N95 face masks, though it’s important to note that these masks have not been tested by NIOSH or authorized by the FDA.

BLUEGRASS MASKS Made in USA | Disposable Cup-Shaped, Multi-Layer Face Mask (10-Pack) $17.99 ($1.80 / mask)

And last but not least, you can get masks that are much less expensive for low-risk situations like when you’re around other people but outdoors and socially distanced. Jointown 3-ply masks are the best-selling option on Amazon and they’re on sale right now at a new all-time low price — just $0.29 each. You can also pick up black 3-ply face masks for kust a penny more per mask right now.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $14.37 ($0.29 / mask)

50 Pcs Disposable Face Cover 3-Ply Filter Non Medical Breathable Earloop Masks (Black) $14.99 ($0.30 / mask)

