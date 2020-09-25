If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
There’s still no confirmation that Prime Day 2020 is happening soon, as a few different rumors have suggested. That said, Amazon deals have been getting better and better all week, which often means a huge sales event is right around the corner. Today’s roundup of the best daily deals out there right now includes:
- A one-day early Prime Day deal on the stunning Sony X750H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV that slashes this new-for-2020 model from $1,500 to $998
- 10-packs of FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH says work even better than most 3M N95 masks for $38.99 instead of $45, plus a bonus of five BNX A96 masks made in the USA
- Best-selling black 3-layer coronavirus face masks for just $0.30 each
- An extremely rare opportunity to get 100-count boxes of Purell alcohol wipes
- Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell 1oz travel bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices since the start of the pandemic
- Lysol spray and Clorox wipes on Amazon at slightly less inflated prices
- Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 with even deeper discounts than we saw last year on Prime Day
- Up to $34 off Apple’s brand new 8th-gen iPad that was just released last week
- $20 off the awesome Roku Ultra with 4K and HDR
- $50 off the Roomba 675 robot vacuum with Alexa
- A massive $201 discount on the Roomba i7+ that empties itself after cleaning
- Fire TV Edition televisions starting at just $99.99
- Much more!
Check out all of Friday’s best bargains below.
Sony X750H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV -2020 Model $998.00 Available from Amazon
Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) Bundle (US Warranty & Support by… $38.99 Available from Amazon
50 Pcs Disposable Face Cover 3-Ply Filter Non Medical Breathable Earloop Masks (Black) $14.99 ($0.30 / mask) Available from Amazon
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon
The Gojo Industries Incorporated MCK42731800 - Sanitizing Skin Wipe Purell Individual Packet Al… $34.95 Available from Amazon
Gojo Purell Sanitizing Hand Wipes Individually Wrapped 100-Ct. Box by Gojo,Pack of 2 $69.95 Available from Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro $219.00 Available from Amazon
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $154.98 Available from Amazon
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.00 Available from Amazon
Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen, 19 Ounce, 3 Count $54.48 Available from Amazon
Clorox 30208 Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack 225 Count $46.66 Available from Amazon
New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 8th Generation) $299.00 Available from Amazon
New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 8th Generation) $395.00 Available from Amazon
Roku Ultra | Streaming Media Player 4K/HD/HDR with Premium JBL Headphones 2019 $79.95 Available from Amazon
Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable $39.00 Available from Amazon
iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… $249.99 Available from Amazon
iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… $799.00 Available from Amazon
All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition $99.99 Available from Amazon
