Netflix’s October 2020 releases list is now official and it’s packed full of exciting new additions from start to finish.

Highlights include The Haunting of Bly Manor, Unsolved Mysteries volume 2, a new Aaron Sorkin film, and a new Haloween movie from Adam Sandler.

Here, we’ll show you every single original movie, series, and special that Netflix is planning to debut next month.

September has been a truly terrific month for Netflix subscribers, and you’re undoubtedly well aware of that unless you’ve been living under a rock. If that’s the case, do yourself a favor and check out Netflix’s September 2020 releases list before you go any further. Just a few highlights include The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!, the new Charlie Kaufman movie I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Away starring Hillary Swank (which, by the way, might be one of the best original Netflix shows of 2020 so far), The Gift season 2, Ratched starring Sarah Paulson, Criminal UK season 2, Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, and The Devil All the Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

It might seem like it would be almost impossible for Netflix to keep up that kind of pace in October, but subscribers are going to be pleasantly surprised now that Netflix’s October 2020 releases list is out. You’ll find a slew of great third-party movies coming to Netflix next month like The Outpost and the criminally underrated movie Stranger Than Fiction right out of the gate on October 1st, and you can see all of next month’s new releases right here. Of course, Netflix fans are always most interested in new Netflix originals that are set to debut, so we’re going to run down every single new original Netflix movie and series that’s set to arrive in October.

Netflix usually holds back its biggest releases for the end of each month, but in October there are two huge releases that are set to come early: Adam Sandler’s new movie Hubie Halloween on October 7th and The Haunting of Bly Manor on October 9th. The former will undoubtedly be among Netflix’s most streamed movies of the month and the latter is the second installment of Netflix’s wildly popular anthology series that began with The Haunting of Hill House in October 2018. Other Netflix originals to look forward to in October include the new Aaron Sorkin movie The Trial of the Chicago 7 starring Sacha Baron Cohen on October 16th, a new anthology series called Social Distance, and volume 2 of Netflix’s smash hit revival of Unsolved Mysteries.

Wondering what other Netflix originals are set to debut in October? You can check out every single one down below, and we’ve included links where available so you can add titles to your list as soon as they’re released.

Streaming October 1st

Streaming October 2nd

Streaming October 4th

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming October 6th

StarBeam: Halloween Hero — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 7th

Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM

To the Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 9th

Streaming October 12th

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 13th

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 14th

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming October 15th

Streaming October 16th

Streaming October 19th

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming October 20th

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 21st

Streaming October 22nd

Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming October 23rd

Barbarians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM

Perdida — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen’s Gambit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 27th

Streaming October 28th

Holidate — NETFLIX FILM

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming October 30th