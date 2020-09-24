- Netflix’s October 2020 releases list is now official and it’s packed full of exciting new additions from start to finish.
- Highlights include The Haunting of Bly Manor, Unsolved Mysteries volume 2, a new Aaron Sorkin film, and a new Haloween movie from Adam Sandler.
- Here, we’ll show you every single original movie, series, and special that Netflix is planning to debut next month.
September has been a truly terrific month for Netflix subscribers, and you’re undoubtedly well aware of that unless you’ve been living under a rock. If that’s the case, do yourself a favor and check out Netflix’s September 2020 releases list before you go any further. Just a few highlights include The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!, the new Charlie Kaufman movie I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Away starring Hillary Swank (which, by the way, might be one of the best original Netflix shows of 2020 so far), The Gift season 2, Ratched starring Sarah Paulson, Criminal UK season 2, Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, and The Devil All the Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.
It might seem like it would be almost impossible for Netflix to keep up that kind of pace in October, but subscribers are going to be pleasantly surprised now that Netflix’s October 2020 releases list is out. You’ll find a slew of great third-party movies coming to Netflix next month like The Outpost and the criminally underrated movie Stranger Than Fiction right out of the gate on October 1st, and you can see all of next month’s new releases right here. Of course, Netflix fans are always most interested in new Netflix originals that are set to debut, so we’re going to run down every single new original Netflix movie and series that’s set to arrive in October.
Netflix usually holds back its biggest releases for the end of each month, but in October there are two huge releases that are set to come early: Adam Sandler’s new movie Hubie Halloween on October 7th and The Haunting of Bly Manor on October 9th. The former will undoubtedly be among Netflix’s most streamed movies of the month and the latter is the second installment of Netflix’s wildly popular anthology series that began with The Haunting of Hill House in October 2018. Other Netflix originals to look forward to in October include the new Aaron Sorkin movie The Trial of the Chicago 7 starring Sacha Baron Cohen on October 16th, a new anthology series called Social Distance, and volume 2 of Netflix’s smash hit revival of Unsolved Mysteries.
Wondering what other Netflix originals are set to debut in October? You can check out every single one down below, and we’ve included links where available so you can add titles to your list as soon as they’re released.
Streaming October 1st
- Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM
- The Worst Witch: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 2nd
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This — NETFLIX FILM
- The Binding — NETFLIX FILM
- Dick Johnson Is Dead — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Emily in Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Òlòtūré — NETFLIX FILM
- Serious Men — NETFLIX FILM
- Song Exploder — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Vampires vs. the Bronx — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 4th
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 6th
- StarBeam: Halloween Hero — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 7th
- Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM
- To the Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 9th
- Deaf U — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Forty-Year-Old Version — NETFLIX FILM
- Ginny Weds Sunny — NETFLIX FILM
- The Haunting of Bly Manor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 12th
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 13th
- The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 14th
- BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 15th
- A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM
- Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM
- Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Social Distance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 16th
- Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dream Home Makeover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Grand Army — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Révolution — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 19th
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 20th
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 21st
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rebecca — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 22nd
- Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 23rd
- Barbarians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Move — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM
- Perdida — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Queen’s Gambit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 27th
- Blood of Zeus — NETFLIX ANIME
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 28th
- Holidate — NETFLIX FILM
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM
- Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 30th
- Bronx — NETFLIX FILM
- The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM
- His House — NETFLIX FILM
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Suburra: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL