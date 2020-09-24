If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Some of today’s best daily deals are so good, we can hardly believe them ourselves. In fact, we hope you’re sitting down because a few of these killer sales could very well knock you off your feet. Highlights from today’s big roundup include:
- AirPods Pro, AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, and entry-level AirPods 2 all with deeper discounts than we saw last year on Prime Day and Black Friday
- Amazon’s only FDA-authorized KN95 face masks that filter even better than most 3M N95 masks down from $45 to $38.99 per 10-pack — plus five bonus BNX A96 masks made right here in the USA
- Sleek black coronavirus face masks on sale for just $0.30 each
- 8oz Purell pump bottles and 20oz Purell pump bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices of 2020
- A shocking discount on the new 8th-gen iPad with 32GB and the 8th-gen iPad with 128GB that were just released this past Friday.
- An extremely rare opportunity to get Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Clorox Disinfecting Wipes from Amazon at slightly less inflated prices (they’re still pricey though, so these are for urgent needs only)
- A one-day Amazon deal that slashes the insanely popular $220 Eufy RoboVac 11S robot vacuum to just $119.99 when you buy renewed (or get it new for $189.99)
- Another big one-day sale on Anker chargers and charging accessories
- Five full pages of best-selling kitchen products with an extra 20% discount
- Plenty more
Check out all of those great deals and several more down below.
Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) Bundle (US Warranty & Support by… $38.99 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
50 Pcs Disposable Face Cover 3-Ply Filter Non Medical Breathable Earloop Masks (Black) $14.99 ($0.30 / mask) Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods Pro $219.00 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $154.98 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.00 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 8th Generation) $299.00 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 8th Generation) $395.00 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen, 19 Ounce, 3 Count $55.66 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Clorox 30208 Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack 225 Count $47.48 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), 1300Pa Strong Suction, Super Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vac… $119.99 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suct… $189.99 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Up to 40% off on Anker cellphone charging accessories $17.49 - $38.99 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Save up to an extra 20% on Kitchen Products $2.26 - $215.76 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.