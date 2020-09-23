- Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of October 2020.
- Some of the notable additions to Netflix in October include Her, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Schitt’s Creek season 6, Social Distance, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
- All seven seasons of Parks and Recreation are leaving just before October starts.
Fresh off its Emmy wins, the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek comes to Netflix in October, just in time to take the place of Parks and Recreation, which is finally being removed from the library on September 30th.
Thankfully, October looks to be a busy month for Netflix, so the loss shouldn’t sting quite as bad, with original movies and TV series such as The Haunting of Bly Manor, Hubie Halloween, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Social Distance, and more episodes of David Letterman’s talk show all coming next month. Oh, and watch ParaNorman.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for October 2020 below:
Streaming October 1st
- A.M.I.
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Along Came a Spider
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
- Basic Instinct
- Black ’47
- Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cape Fear
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
- The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
- Employee of the Month
- Enemy at the Gates
- Evil: Season 1
- Familiar Wife: Season 1
- Fargo
- Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
- Free State of Jones
- Ghost Rider
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Gran Torino
- Her
- House of 1,000 Corpses
- Human Nature
- Hunt for the Wilderpeople
- I’m Leaving Now
- The Longest Yard (1974)
- Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
- Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits
- Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
- The Prince & Me
- Poseidon (2006)
- The Outpost
- Stranger than Fiction
- Superman Returns
- Sword Art Online: Alicization
- Troy
- The Unicorn: Season 1
- WarGames
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle
- The Worst Witch: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Yogi Bear
- You Cannot Hide: Season 1
Streaming October 2nd
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This — NETFLIX FILM
- The Binding — NETFLIX FILM
- Dick Johnson Is Dead — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Emily in Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Òlòtūré — NETFLIX FILM
- Serious Men — NETFLIX FILM
- Song Exploder — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Vampires vs. the Bronx — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 4th
- Colombiana
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 6th
- Dolly Parton: Here I Am
- Saturday Church
- StarBeam: Halloween Hero — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Walk Away from Love
Streaming October 7th
- Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM
- Schitt’s Creek: Season 6
- To the Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 9th
- Deaf U — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Forty-Year-Old Version — NETFLIX FILM
- Ginny Weds Sunny — NETFLIX FILM
- The Haunting of Bly Manor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 12th
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 13th
- The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 14th
- Alice Junior
- BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Moneyball
Streaming October 15th
- A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM
- Batman: The Killing Joke
- Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
- Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM
- One on One: Seasons 1-5
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
- Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Social Distance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 16th
- Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dream Home Makeover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Grand Army — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- In a Valley of Violence
- La Révolution — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM
- Unfriended
Streaming October 18th
- ParaNorman
Streaming October 19th
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 20th
- Carol
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 21st
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rebecca — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 22nd
- Bending the Arc
- Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM
- The Hummingbird Project
- Yes, God, Yes
Streaming October 23rd
- Barbarians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Move — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM
- Perdida — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Queen’s Gambit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 27th
- Blood of Zeus — NETFLIX ANIME
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 28th
- Holidate — NETFLIX FILM
- Metallica Through The Never
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM
- Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 30th
- Bronx — NETFLIX FILM
- The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM
- His House — NETFLIX FILM
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Suburra: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 31st
- The 12th Man
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in October below:
Leaving September 30th
- Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7
Leaving October 1st
- Emelie
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Sleeping with Other People
Leaving October 2nd
- Cult of Chucky
- Truth or Dare
Leaving October 6th
- The Water Diviner
Leaving October 7th
- The Last Airbender
Leaving October 17th
- The Green Hornet
Leaving October 19th
- Paper Year
Leaving October 22nd
- While We’re Young
Leaving October 26th
- Battle: Los Angeles
Leaving October 30th
- Kristy
Leaving October 31st
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Burlesque
- Charlotte’s Web
- Clash of the Titans
- District 9
- The Firm
- Fun with Dick & Jane
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- Grandmaster
- Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
- The Interview
- Just Friends
- Magic Mike
- Nacho Libre
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The NeverEnding Story
- The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
- Nights in Rodanthe
- The Patriot
- Set Up
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Sleepy Hollow
- Spaceballs
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- The Ugly Truth
- Underworld
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Zathura
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in October. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.