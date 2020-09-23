Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of October 2020.

Some of the notable additions to Netflix in October include Her, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Schitt’s Creek season 6, Social Distance, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

All seven seasons of Parks and Recreation are leaving just before October starts.

Fresh off its Emmy wins, the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek comes to Netflix in October, just in time to take the place of Parks and Recreation, which is finally being removed from the library on September 30th.

Thankfully, October looks to be a busy month for Netflix, so the loss shouldn’t sting quite as bad, with original movies and TV series such as The Haunting of Bly Manor, Hubie Halloween, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Social Distance, and more episodes of David Letterman’s talk show all coming next month. Oh, and watch ParaNorman.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for October 2020 below:

Streaming October 1st

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cape Fear

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

The Worst Witch: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

Streaming October 2nd

Streaming October 4th

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming October 6th

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero — NETFLIX FAMILY

Walk Away from Love

Streaming October 7th

Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

To the Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 9th

Streaming October 12th

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 13th

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 14th

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Moneyball

Streaming October 15th

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Social Distance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 16th

Streaming October 18th

ParaNorman

Streaming October 19th

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming October 20th

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 21st

Streaming October 22nd

Bending the Arc

Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Streaming October 23rd

Barbarians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM

Perdida — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen’s Gambit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 27th

Streaming October 28th

Holidate — NETFLIX FILM

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming October 30th

Streaming October 31st

The 12th Man

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in October below:

Leaving September 30th

Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Leaving October 1st

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Leaving October 2nd

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Leaving October 6th

The Water Diviner

Leaving October 7th

The Last Airbender

Leaving October 17th

The Green Hornet

Leaving October 19th

Paper Year

Leaving October 22nd

While We’re Young

Leaving October 26th

Battle: Los Angeles

Leaving October 30th

Kristy

Leaving October 31st

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in October. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.