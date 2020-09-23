By Jacob Siegal
  • Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of October 2020.
  • Some of the notable additions to Netflix in October include Her, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Schitt’s Creek season 6, Social Distance, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
  • All seven seasons of Parks and Recreation are leaving just before October starts.

Fresh off its Emmy wins, the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek comes to Netflix in October, just in time to take the place of Parks and Recreation, which is finally being removed from the library on September 30th.

Thankfully, October looks to be a busy month for Netflix, so the loss shouldn’t sting quite as bad, with original movies and TV series such as The Haunting of Bly Manor, Hubie Halloween, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Social Distance, and more episodes of David Letterman’s talk show all coming next month. Oh, and watch ParaNorman.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for October 2020 below:

Streaming October 1st

  • A.M.I.
  • Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
  • Along Came a Spider
  • Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
  • Basic Instinct
  • Black ’47
  • Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Cape Fear
  • Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
  • The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
  • Employee of the Month
  • Enemy at the Gates
  • Evil: Season 1
  • Familiar Wife: Season 1
  • Fargo
  • Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
  • Free State of Jones
  • Ghost Rider
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
  • Gran Torino
  • Her
  • House of 1,000 Corpses
  • Human Nature
  • Hunt for the Wilderpeople
  • I’m Leaving Now
  • The Longest Yard (1974)
  • Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
  • Pasal Kau / All Because of You NETFLIX FILM
  • The Pirates! Band of Misfits
  • Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
  • The Prince & Me
  • Poseidon (2006)
  • The Outpost
  • Stranger than Fiction
  • Superman Returns
  • Sword Art Online: Alicization
  • Troy
  • The Unicorn: Season 1
  • WarGames
  • We Have Always Lived in the Castle
  • The Worst Witch: Season 4 NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Yogi Bear
  • You Cannot Hide: Season 1

Streaming October 2nd

Streaming October 4th

Streaming October 6th

Streaming October 7th

Streaming October 9th

Streaming October 12th

Streaming October 13th

Streaming October 14th

Streaming October 15th

Streaming October 16th

Streaming October 18th

  • ParaNorman

Streaming October 19th

Streaming October 20th

Streaming October 21st

Streaming October 22nd

  • Bending the Arc
  • Cadaver NETFLIX FILM
  • The Hummingbird Project
  • Yes, God, Yes

Streaming October 23rd

Streaming October 27th

Streaming October 28th

Streaming October 30th

Streaming October 31st

  • The 12th Man

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in October below:

Leaving September 30th

  • Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Leaving October 1st

  • Emelie
  • The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
  • Sleeping with Other People

Leaving October 2nd

  • Cult of Chucky
  • Truth or Dare

Leaving October 6th

  • The Water Diviner

Leaving October 7th

  • The Last Airbender

Leaving October 17th

  • The Green Hornet

Leaving October 19th

  • Paper Year

Leaving October 22nd

  • While We’re Young

Leaving October 26th

  • Battle: Los Angeles

Leaving October 30th

  • Kristy

Leaving October 31st

  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
  • Burlesque
  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Clash of the Titans
  • District 9
  • The Firm
  • Fun with Dick & Jane
  • The Girl with All the Gifts
  • Grandmaster
  • Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
  • The Interview
  • Just Friends
  • Magic Mike
  • Nacho Libre
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
  • The NeverEnding Story
  • The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
  • Nights in Rodanthe
  • The Patriot
  • Set Up
  • The Silence of the Lambs
  • Sleepless in Seattle
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Spaceballs
  • The Taking of Pelham 123
  • The Ugly Truth
  • Underworld
  • Underworld: Evolution
  • Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
  • Zathura

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in October. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.

