We’ve got some truly spectacular daily deals for you to check out on Wednesday as well as a few impossible-to-find items like Lysol spray that are finally available at Amazon. On top of that, we found some killer early Prime Day deals that are available only to Prime subscribers. Unless Prime Day 2020 isn’t really happening next month like we’ve seen in a few reports, which means they’re late Prime Day deals. Either way, Prime members save! Highlights from today’s roundup include:
- Amazon’s only FDA-authorized KN95 face masks for $39.99 per 10-pack instead of $45 (plus two free bonuses with each 10-pack!)
- Black 3-ply face masks on sale for just $0.30 each
- An unfathomably big discount on Purell hand sanitizer
- Lysol spray and Clorox wipes that are actually in stock right now, though prices are inflated so these listings are only for people with a dire need
- A $32 eufy 2K home security camera with better features than a $200 Nest Cam
- The lowest price of 2020 on Kasa Wi-Fi smart plugs
- A best-selling $50 infrared forehead thermometer for just $19.91
- A huge Amazon sale on kitchen products with five pages of deals
- $10 off Amazon’s beloved Echo Dot
- Five early Prime Day deals available exclusively to Prime members including $30 off Kindle Paperwhite refurbs and a great 1080p webcam for $56.99
- Much more!
See all of today’s best bargains below.
Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) - AccuMed Adjustable Face Shield (1… $39.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission
BGR may receive a commission
50 Pcs Disposable Face Cover 3-Ply Filter Non Medical Breathable Earloop Masks (Black) $14.99 ($0.30 / mask) Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $83.13 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen, 19 Ounce, 3 Count $57.91 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Clorox 30208 Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack 225 Count $51.00 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam, Plug-in Security Indoor Camera with Wi-Fi, IP Camera,Human and Pet… $31.99 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Thermometer for Adults by iHealth, Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchless… $19.91 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Save up to an extra 20% on Kitchen Products $2.26 - $215.76 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Prime-exclusive deals
Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite E-reader - White, 6"… $69.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Webcam 1080P Full HD PC Skype Camera, PAPALOOK PA452 Web Cam with Microphone, Video Calling and… $56.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
LED Floor Lamp, Montage Modern Floor Lamp, Classic Standing Lamp Reading Standing Light with Ha… $47.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Upgrade Smartphone APP Ceiling Light Bluetooth Speaker with Remote,Dimmable RGB Color Changing,… $51.29 for Prime members only Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Loftilla Bathroom Scale for Body Weight BMI Scale $14.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
