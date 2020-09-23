If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got some truly spectacular daily deals for you to check out on Wednesday as well as a few impossible-to-find items like Lysol spray that are finally available at Amazon. On top of that, we found some killer early Prime Day deals that are available only to Prime subscribers. Unless Prime Day 2020 isn’t really happening next month like we’ve seen in a few reports, which means they’re late Prime Day deals. Either way, Prime members save! Highlights from today’s roundup include:

See all of today’s best bargains below.

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) - AccuMed Adjustable Face Shield (1… $39.99 Available from Amazon

50 Pcs Disposable Face Cover 3-Ply Filter Non Medical Breathable Earloop Masks (Black) $14.99 ($0.30 / mask) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $83.13 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen, 19 Ounce, 3 Count $57.91 Available from Amazon

Clorox 30208 Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack 225 Count $51.00 Available from Amazon

eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam, Plug-in Security Indoor Camera with Wi-Fi, IP Camera,Human and Pet… $31.99 Available from Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon

Thermometer for Adults by iHealth, Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchless… $19.91 Available from Amazon

Save up to an extra 20% on Kitchen Products $2.26 - $215.76 Available from Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 Available from Amazon

Prime-exclusive deals

Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite E-reader - White, 6"… $69.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Webcam 1080P Full HD PC Skype Camera, PAPALOOK PA452 Web Cam with Microphone, Video Calling and… $56.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

LED Floor Lamp, Montage Modern Floor Lamp, Classic Standing Lamp Reading Standing Light with Ha… $47.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Upgrade Smartphone APP Ceiling Light Bluetooth Speaker with Remote,Dimmable RGB Color Changing,… $51.29 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Loftilla Bathroom Scale for Body Weight BMI Scale $14.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

