If you don’t mind paying a premium, it’s not too difficult anymore to find 3M N95 face masks for sale online along with other NIOSH N95 masks — this site has a bunch in stock right now, for example.

But before you go spending $5, $10, or even $15 per N95 mask, you should check out another great option that’s much less expensive: Powecom KN95 face masks.

They’re the only KN95 face masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized, and NIOSH testing found that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles like viruses — that’s even better performance than most 3M N95 face masks.

Powecom’s masks sold out quickly last week when our readers swarmed Amazon to buy them, but they’re back in stock today with a big discount.

It’s official: schools all across the country have reopened, with some handling in-person classes much better than others. Needless to say, we’re all bracing for yet another big wave of coronavirus infections. It’s probably inevitable at this point, and we’ve already seen tens upon tens of thousands of students and teachers forced to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. It’s undoubtedly a tricky situation, especially when you consider the fact that there is absolutely no meaningful guidance from the White House. But the good news is that it’s really not that difficult to protect yourself so you don’t become one more COVID-19 stat. Wear a face mask anytime you leave your home. Practice social distancing by staying as far away from other people as you can. And wash your hands anytime you touch a surface or object in a public space.

For hand hygiene, there are some terrific hand sanitizer options on Amazon right now. Highlights include new lower prices on 20oz Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and 2oz Purell pump bottles that are both sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices on the internet. You can also pick up wildly popular Suave hand sanitizer if Purell sells out.

Where face masks are concerned, Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer coronavirus face masks are perfect for low-risk situations and they’re on sale right now for just $0.23 each — an all-time low. You’d have to be crazy not to at least pick up a box since we’ll all need to keep wearing face masks for the foreseeable future. If you want something a bit sleeker, you’ll also find black 3-ply face masks and black reusable cloth face masks in stock right now. For higher-risk situations, however, you need a better face mask that does more to protect you — 3-ply masks mainly keep you from spreading COVID-19 if you’re already infected.

So many people right now seem to want 3M N95 face masks and other NIOSH-approved N95 masks. They’re even in stock right now on some sites like this one, but there are two reasons you shouldn’t necessarily buy them. First, N95 masks are still in very short supply for healthcare workers and other people on the front lines of the war against the novel coronavirus. And second, most N95 masks you’ll come across online are severely price-gouged. Instead of getting N95 masks, you should consider KN95 masks. Good KN95 face masks are just as effective as N95 masks — the “95” in both ratings means they block at least 95% of small airborne particles — and they’re far less expensive.

Amazon is something of a mess when it comes to KN95 face masks because there are tons of options that are completely untested and unproven. With that in mind, we’ve got three great options here that you’ll definitely want to check out.

First and foremost, Powecom KN95 face masks are the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH and are on the FDA’s list of authorized KN95 masks. Of note, NIOSH’s testing found that these masks are up to 99.2% effective as opposed to the 95% minimum for an N95 or KN95 mask. There are several popular N95 masks from 3M that were found to filter between 95% and 97% in NIOSH’s tests, so these Powecom masks work even better.

You can easily pay $100, $150, or even more for a 10-pack of comparable N95 masks, but these FDA-authorized KN95 masks from Powecom cost just $45 per 10-pack. Grab them today, however, and you’ll only pay $39.99 — Plus you get two great bonuses! With each 10-pack you order, you also get a free AccuMed face shield and a a 5-pack of BNX A96 face masks that are made right here in the USA and were found by a lab to filter up to 99% of small airborne particles.

Those are definitely our top choice and they’re the best-selling KN95 masks among our readers, but there are two more great options we want to share. If those masks sell out of if you’re looking for some variety to ensure you get masks with the best possible fit, check out COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks. The COVAFLU masks are made by a British healthcare company called Clinova, and they’re extremely popular on Amazon at just $3 each. SupplyAID masks are just as effective, and 5-packs are in stock right now.

