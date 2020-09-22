If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has rare sales right now on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks and best-selling 3-ply face masks, with prices starting at just $0.29 per mask.

If you’re also looking for a reusable face mask option, we found something truly unique that you might want to check out.

There’s a new type of electronic face mask that supposedly filters small particles just as well as N95 and KN95 masks, and it just arrived back in stock today.



When it comes to everyday activities like driving from place to place, going for a walk, spending time outdoors with friends and family, or shopping for groceries, standard 3-ply face masks offer fine protection against the spread of the novel coronavirus. They’re very inexpensive so you can stock up on them and always have some handy. In fact, the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon’s entire website are on sale right now for just $0.29 each.

For higher-risk situations, you definitely want protection that’s a bit better than what you get with regular 3-layer masks. We’re talking about things like riding public transportation, flying somewhere on a plane, visiting a doctor’s office, or doing anything indoors where you can’t always stay 10 feet away from other people. That’s where N95 and KN95 masks come in handy.

The “95” in N95 and KN95 masks means that the mask has been tested and confirmed to filter out at least 95% of microscopic airborne particles like bacteria and viruses. The most popular KN95 masks we cover are definitely Powecom KN95 face masks, which are the only KN95 masks on Amazon right now that are FDA-authorized. NIOSH tested them and determined that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is even better than most 3M N95 masks. But instead of paying $10 or $15 per mask like you have to with N95s, these Powecom masks are on sale right now for just $39.99 per 10-pack with two great bonuses. Along with each 10-pack, you get a free AccuMed face shield as well as five BNX A96 face masks that were made right here in the USA and found by a lab to filter 99% of 3-micron particles.

If you’d rather stick to a top brand and you want reusable face masks, we’ve got you covered in that department as well. Believe it or not, you can actually get genuine 3M respirators right now on Amazon along with NIOSH-approved P95 or P100 particulate filters that filter at least 99.7% of tiny airborne particles. They’re supposed to be for hospitals but for some reason they’re now available for anyone to order.

Finally, we wanted to show you one more option that’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. It’s called the Rsenr Personal Wearable Air Purifier and the manufacturer states that its HEPA filter handles 95% of tiny airborne particles like chemicals, chemicals, and even viruses. Whereas most masks this efficient make it difficult to breathe, this mask has a special electronic fan that sucks in air and runs it through a special replaceable filter. With two separate filters in this innovative mask — one for the main mask and a second for the air purifier — you can be sure you’re protected. Hurry and you’ll find a 10% coupon on the product page.

It’s definitely a unique reusable design, and it’s available to order right now on Amazon. You can also pick up a replacement filters for just $14.99 per pack.

