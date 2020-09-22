Major outage hits App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more Apple services on Tuesday.

Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager were also down on Tuesday morning, but Apple appears to have resolved whatever issues were plaguing those services.

Apple had not issued a statement about the widespread outage as of 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Many of Apple’s biggest services and platforms are having problems on Tuesday morning as the company’s system status page shows issues affecting the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iTunes, and the Mac App Store. Limited outages are relatively common, but it’s not often that we see so many of Apple’s services affected at once.

The issue appears to have been even worse earlier this morning, as issues with Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager have since been resolved, but we’ve yet to get any official updates from Apple on the other services. The Apple Support Twitter account hasn’t tweeted anything since mid-day yesterday.

DownDetector.com shows a big spike in reports about Apple Music starting at around 10:48 a.m. ET and peaking at 11:18 a.m. The charts for the App Store, Apple TV, and iTunes show similar trajectories, though all of them appear to be trending downwards as Apple presumably addresses the issues causing the outage.

If Apple has anything to say about the outage or manages to restore service anytime soon, we will be sure to update this post. In the meantime, you can keep track of any system status issues on Apple’s website.

UPDATE | 12:54 a.m. ET: Apple’s System Status page now shows that all of the issues have been resolved.