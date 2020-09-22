If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Prime Day 2020 might still be a mystery, but there’s definitely no mystery when it comes to finding Prime Day prices on some of the hottest products on the web right now. Highlights from Tuesday’s roundup of the best daily deals online include:
- 10-packs of FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks for $39.99 with two free bonuses: an AccuMed face shield and five BNX A96 masks made here in the USA
- Amazon’s top-selling 3-ply covid face masks for just $0.29 each
- Prime Day prices on AirPods 2 and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case
- The lowest price of 2020 on Purell 8oz pump bottles sold directly by Amazon
- Wildly popular Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each when you buy a 4-pack
- A Eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam that’s better than a $200 Nest Cam for just $31.99
- A huge Amazon kitchen products sale packed with five pages of deals
- The awesome Dash Air Fryer for only $79.99
- A big one-day sale on car wash essentials
- Another big one-day sale on sidewalk chalk
- Tons of smart TV deals starting at $129.99 for a 32-inch Roku TV and discounts up to $101 off larger models
- Plus much more!
Definitely scroll through all of today’s top deals, which are listed with more info down below.
Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) - AccuMed Face Shield (1 Count) … $39.99 Available from Amazon
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $154.98 Available from Amazon
Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $14.37 ($0.29 / mask) Available from Amazon
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.00 Available from Amazon
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon
eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam, Plug-in Security Indoor Camera with Wi-Fi, IP Camera,Human and Pet… $31.99 Available from Amazon
Save up to an extra 20% on Kitchen Products $2.26 - $215.76 Available from Amazon
Dash DFAF455GBBK01 Deluxe Electric Air Fryer plus Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non Sti… $79.99 Available from Amazon
Up to 30% off Chemical Guys detailing essentials $16.50 - $168.62 Available from Amazon
Up to 35% off on Fantastic ChalkTastic chalk markers $9.48 - $14.97 Available from Amazon
TCL 32S325 32 Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV (2019) $129.99 Available from Amazon
TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV (2018) $229.00 Available from Amazon
Hisense 43-Inch Class R6090G Roku 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (43R6090G, 2020 Mode… $239.99 Available from Amazon
Hisense 50-Inch Class R6090G Roku 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (50R6090G, 2020 Mode… $279.99 Available from Amazon
All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $209.99 Available from Amazon
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.