If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

COVID-19 obviously isn’t just going to disappear once we have vaccines and other drugs. It’s going to take quite some time before enough of the US population is vaccinated, and it’s starting to look like people will need annual vaccines or even more frequent shots in order to maintain immunity against the disease. In the meantime, we all need to continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones from contracting COVID-19, and we have some terrific news on that front. In addition to surprisingly reasonable prices on Purell hand sanitizer, you can also now get some of the best and most effective face masks on the market from Amazon.

The best N95 face masks available on Amazon are typically reserved for hospitals and government agencies, but that’s not the case right now for some listings. In fact, there are more than a half-dozen NIOSH-certified N95 respirator options in stock at Amazon that are available for anyone to buy. That’s right — you can finally get the best possible protection from COVID-19!

N95 Face Masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, Dasheng, and more $14.07 - $145.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Visit this page on Amazon and you’ll find several options for N95 respirators from top brands like 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, and more. That’s right, even highly sought-after Moldex respirators are in stock! Before we get to all that though, there’s an alternative you should definitely check out that protects you even better yet costs less money. We’re talking about Powecom KN95 face masks, which our readers have been stocking up on by the tens of thousands. They’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon. They’ve also been tested by NIOSH and found to filter up to 99.2% of small particles, which is even better than nearly every N95 mask from 3M and those other brands. What’s more, they’re on sale right now for just $34.99 per 10-pack instead of $45, plus you get five free BNX A96 masks that are made right here in the USA and filter up to 99% of airborne particles. That’s an incredible deal!

Face Mask Powecom (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) Pack (US Warranty & Support by Ac… $34.99 ($3.50 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

On to NIOSH N95 masks, the hottest listings right now are Harley Brand N95 masks and Moldex 2600 N95 masks. Those are all top-of-the-line N95 respirators that are certified by NIOSH to filter at least 95% of tiny airborne particles like human coronaviruses, and each option has between 15 and 20 masks in a box. They won’t last long now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag though, so hurry up or you’ll miss out.

Harley Brand N95 Masks

Disposable NIOSH certified particulate respirator, Conforms to NIOSH Standards and using standard safety materials can provide multi-effect protection.

Covers the nose, mouth, and chin for full protection and personal health. The best protection for indoor and outdoor activities.

High breathability so that you can still breathe even when wearing a mask.The softness of the surface material gives you a first class experience.

Moldex N95 Particulate Respirator w/out Valve M/L $105.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Moldex 2600 N95 Masks M/L

100% PVC-Free. HandyStrap with buckle, allows mask to hang down around the user’s neck when not in use. Adjustable cloth HandyStrap feels cool and comfortable. Soft foam nose cushion for added comfort and no pressure points. Exclusive HandyStrap shell resists collapsing in heat and humidity. Softspun lining for increased comfort and durability. 15 per Box.

Moldex - Particulate Respiratros with handy Cushion and Full Cushion $99.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Additional N95 masks from 3M, Honeywell, and more

N95 Face Masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, Dasheng, and more $14.07 - $145.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.