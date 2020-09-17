If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sony’s PS5 is one of the most hotly anticipated products of 2020, and now it is finally available to preorder ahead of the PlayStation 5 release date on November 12.

We’ve already seen Sony’s new PS5 console design and tons of gameplay demos for next-generation games coming this year, and now we finally know the official PS5 price.

The PlayStation 5 is expected to be in high demand when it’s released ahead of the holidays in 2020, so you would be wise to preorder a PS5 now to lock in your purchase and ensure that you get one this year.

Ladies and gentlemen, gamers of all ages, the moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here. That’s right, Sony’s upcoming new PS5 video game console is finally available for preorder! The novel coronavirus definitely delayed Sony’s PlayStation 5 plans, and we were all expecting an official reveal back in February. That didn’t happen, needless to say, but we knew Sony would get around to it eventually. Then we were all surprised last month when Sony used its big PS5 gameplay event to reveal the console’s new design. It’s definitely polarizing, but the important thing is obviously what’s inside that towering beast of a video game console.

The Sony PS5 features next-generation specs that blow current consoles out of the water. It has a custom-built AMD Zen 2-based CPU with an octa-core configuration that maxes out at 3.5GHz. The custom GPU does a whopping 10.28 TFLOPs and there’s also 16GB of GDDR6 memory onboard. The custom 825GB SSD is also a huge highlight, achieving data transfer speeds that put most current-generation SSDs to shame.

Needless to say, the upcoming new PlayStation 5 console is an absolute beast. It’s also going to be in very high demand when it’s released ahead of the 2020 holiday season. Sadly, we’re also expecting supply to be very constrained due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Long story short, that means you’re definitely going to have to preorder a PS5 if you want to guarantee that you get one this year. And wouldn’t you know it… PS5 preorders just went live on Amazon! The PlayStation 5 is $499.99, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition costs $399.99, and both will be released on November 12. What are you waiting for?!

PlayStation 5 Console $499.99

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $399.99

Of note, preorder availability has already gone in and out of stock twice so far, so keep checking back if you come across that dreaded "currently unavailable" message. PlayStation 5 accessories can all be preordered from Amazon right here, and as for PS5 games, here are all the titles that are currently available for purchase:

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition – PlayStation 5 $49.99

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition – PlayStation 5 $69.99

Demon's Souls – PlayStation 5 $69.99

Destruction AllStars – PlayStation 5 $69.99

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – PlayStation 5 $59.99

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Steelbook Edition - PlayStation 5 $109.96

Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Steelbook Edition - PlayStation 5 $109.96

Far Cry 6 Gold Steelbook Edition - PlayStation 5 $109.96

