Everyone knows that there are two main things you need to protect yourself from the novel coronavirus. The first is a good face mask, and now is the perfect time to stock up. Powecom KN95 face masks are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon. They’re NIOSH-tested and were found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than most 3M N95 masks. Incredibly, they’re on sale right now at Amazon for $26.25 per 10-pack instead of $45, so load up on them while you can. The second thing you need is hand sanitizer, and 12-packs of Purell 20oz pump bottles that are sold directly by Amazon are in stock right now at the lowest price on the internet.

Of course, you can still catch COVID-19 no matter how careful you are, which is why it’s a good idea to make sure you have a third item on hand. We’re talking about a pulse oximeter that measures your blood oxygen saturation quickly and accurately. Experts say that most people with COVID-19 have lower-than-normal blood oxygen levels even if they don’t present any other symptoms, so using a device like the Wellue 60F Fingertip Pulse Oximeter once or twice a day can alert you to a possible coronavirus infection before any other symptoms appear. The Mayo Clinic says that health blood ox levels are between 95% and 100%, and anything below 90% is cause for concern.

The Wellue 60F Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is indeed a terrific option, and it’s already quite affordable at just $29.99. Thanks to a discount today on Amazon plus the coupon code DYQFKA75 that you can use at checkout, you’ll only pay $14.43 if you grab one now!

This is such a small device that can make such a big difference in your life. If placing this on your fingertip might give you an idea of whether or not you could be infected and possibly spreading it to your loved ones, don’t you think you should take it? Especially at that price, it’s a no-brainer.

Plus, even if you don’t have coronavirus, you still are able to measure your blood oxygen levels, which is never a bad thing. This small device is painless to use and works rather quickly. There are two measuring modes, so you can use it how long and for what purpose you wish. This is our suggestion, but if you want more information, check out the details from the product page on Amazon below.

Wellue 60F Fingertip Pulse Oximeter – $14.43

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s product page:

ACCURATE AND PROFESSIONAL: Our fingertip oxygen accurately monitors measure O2 level, Pulse Rate and Pulse Strength in 8 seconds. Automatically powers on/off.

TWO MEASURING MODE: Spot check and continuous measuring for optional. With analysis result of pulse rhythm displayed on the screen.

BUILD-IN MEMORY: Up to 12 groups data of O2 level and Pulse Rate in record list screen. Quickly view your last 12 times historical data with one click.

AUDIBLE & VISUAL ALERT: When measuring, if O2 level value or pulse rate value exceeds the preset limit, the device will alert with beep automatically and the value which exceeds limit will flash on the screen.

COME WITH ACCESSORIES: Includes 2 x AAA batteries placed and removed easily, a carry pouch to protect the device, and a lanyard for convenient carry.

