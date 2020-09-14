If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It might be hard to believe, but Amazon has actual N95 masks from companies like 3M, Moldex, and Honeywell in stock right now, which is extremely rare these days.

But before you shell out up to $15 per mask for any of those N95 respirators, there’s one other option that you should think about.

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks cost a small fraction of the price and they have been fully tested by NIOSH, which found that these masks work even better than most 3M N95 masks on the market.

You should all be well aware of the one coronavirus essential that’s still practically impossible to find after all this time. No, it’s not Purell, though Purell sanitizer was certainly high on the list until recently. These days you can head over to Amazon and actually find some pretty decent deals on Purell, like 12-packs of Purell 20oz bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest price per ounce on the internet. The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so it can’t hurt to stock up while prices are lower than normal, and prices have even come down for Purell Sanitizing Wipes.

We’re obviously talking about N95 masks, which offer some of the best protection you can get against the novel coronavirus. For low-risk situations like being outdoors, basic masks like Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply face masks are fine. They only cost $0.40 each right now, so it’s a great time to stock up. But if you want real N95 masks for higher-risk situations though, like being indoors around other people or riding public transportation, you’ll definitely need to cough up some cash.

Believe it or not, Amazon actually does have real N95 masks in stock right now from top brands including 3M N95 masks, Moldex N95s, and Honeywell N95 masks. The hottest ones among our readers right now are Harley Brand N95 masks. They’re fantastic masks that will do an excellent job of protecting you, but as we mentioned, they’re quite pricey. You can also find even more popular options out there like 3M 8210 N95 masks, but they’ll cost you even more money.

Want protection that’s just as good or even better than those N95 masks for a fraction of the price? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Approv… $26.25 ($2.63 / mask)

Since we first began covering them last month, Powecom KN95 face masks have quickly become some of the best-selling masks on Amazon’s entire site. That’s because tens of thousands of our readers have ordered them. They’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized for use during the novel coronavirus pandemic. They’ve even been tested by NIOSH, the body responsible for testing and certifying personal protective equipment here in the US.

As most people likely know by now, the “95” in N95 and KN95 means that the mask will filter at least 95% of small airborne particles like germs and human coronaviruses. Any N95 mask certified by NIOSH filters at least that well, though some high-quality masks do even better. 3M N95 masks, for example, often filter 96% or 97% of tiny particles. So how did these Powecom KN95 masks do in NIOSH’s tests? They were found to filter up to 99.2% of small particles, which is even better than most 3M N95 masks out there.

That’s pretty much as good as it gets when it comes to face mask efficacy, but you won’t spend $15+ per mask like you will on some N95 masks. In fact, if you head over to Amazon right now, you’ll find Powecom masks on sale within a few cents of the lowest price ever!

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Approv… $26.25 ($2.63 / mask)

