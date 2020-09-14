If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Labor Day weekend is behind us, schools have reopened across the country, flu season is just around the corner, and new coronavirus case numbers are nowhere near as low as officials like Dr. Fauci want them to be.

An increasing number of experts think that there could soon be another big rush of grocery hoarding.

It shouldn’t be as bad as it was when things took us by surprise back in March and April, but you should still stock up on critical essentials like best-selling 3-ply coronavirus face masks, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks for higher-risk situations, Purell hand sanitizer, and more.

Things are not going particularly well right now with the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Schools across the country have reopened for in-person classes and the flu season is right around the corner. Needless to say, the combination could be disastrous and some experts believe we’re on the verge of a huge second rush of grocery hoarding. You all undoubtedly recall how horrible things were back in March and April of this year when it was practically impossible to find essentials like face masks, hand sanitizer, bleach, household cleaners, and of course toilet paper. Availability has improved dramatically since then, so there’s no way things will get as bad as they were. That said, it’s still probably a good idea to load up now on some key essentials in case people start stockpiling essentials again.

Everyone knows by now that they need to wear face masks whenever they go outside. They also know they need to use hand sanitizer like Purell whenever they touch a surface or object in public or anything foreign that comes into the home, such as packages and groceries. They know they need to sanitize things in their homes and offices with disinfectant wipes all the time (Lysol Wipes and Purell wipes are in stock right now, but prices are inflated so only get them if you have an urgent need). Not everyone is as smart or as cautious though, and there will likely be supply shortages in the coming weeks and months as case numbers continue to soar.

You don’t want to have to deal with another rush of grocery hoarding, but you may be running out of time to get out ahead of it. That’s why you should definitely stock up now, and there are five key things you’d be wise to focus on.

Face masks

For higher-risk activities like taking public transportation, flying, or visiting a doctor’s office, more effective KN95 face masks are good to have. Powecom KN95 face masks are very popular with our readers and are back in stock right now on Amazon. This is a rare opportunity to pick up FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested and found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles. That’s better performance than almost every 3M N95 mask you can buy!

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Approv… $26.19 ($2.62 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you don’t mind spending a little more money, you can also get actual N95 masks from top brands like 3M and Honeywell, Moldex, Harley Brand, and more.

N95 Face Masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, Harley Brand, and more $14.07 - $145.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You can also pick up best-selling SupplyAID KN95 face masks for $3.60 each when you buy a 5-pack, and COVAFLU KN95 masks are only $3 each.

COVAFLU KN95 Disposable Fold Flat Face Mask (Pack of 10 KN95 Face Masks) $29.99 ($3.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SuppyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Protective Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proo… $18.00 ($3.60 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazon’s best-selling face masks have been Jointown 3-layer face masks since the start of the pandemic, and they’re perfect for low-risk situations like being outside. Right now they’re on sale for just $0.40 per mask, so you should definitely stock up whether or not you think a grocery rush is coming. Reusable cloth face masks from an Amazon-exclusive brand are also a great buy at $1.95 each.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $19.95 ($0.40 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

(20 Pack Pieces per Box) Craft & Soul Mattana Face Mask Cover Reusable Washable Comfortable Fab… $39.00 ($1.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you want the best of the best, there have been some rare opportunities lately to load up on things like 3M respirators with NIOSH-approved P100 particulate filters that are typically reserved for hospitals and government agencies only. Note that these will likely be sold out by the time you get to them, but bookmark those pages and check back often because they appear back in stock from time to time.

3M Reusable Face Mask Respirators $19.99+ Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

NIOSH-approved P95 and P100 Particulate Filters $9.99+ Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hand sanitizer

The big news here is that Purell hand sanitizer is FINALLY back in stock on Amazon and there are FINALLY options that are available to everyone, not just hospitals. Some prices are inflated (like Purell sanitizing wipes, which you should only order if you have a very urgent need) but if you hurry — and we do mean HURRY — you’ll find the holy grail: 12-packs of 20oz Purell pump bottles and 3-packs of 12oz Purell pump bottles.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 20oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Purell Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel Citrus Scent, 12 oz (Pack of 3) $52.00 for 3 12oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Prices on individual Purell bottles have also come down a lot, as has pricing on 6-packs and 4-packs.

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $149.95 ($0.78 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 2 oz (Pack of 6) $25.85 for 6 2oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack) $12.99 for 4 1oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, 1 Fl Oz $3.90 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MedEx Hand Sanitizer Gel with the same formulation as Purell has been very popular among our readers and it’s now finally back in stock. It’s a soothing gel with moisturizers including vitamin E, and it’s more than strong enough to kill coronavirus. It’s also a well-known brand that’s sold in stores like CVS, Costco, Whole Foods, and 7-Eleven.

Medex Hand Sanitizer 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99% $39.99 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Finally, people in search of a good option from a top brand will find Suave Hand Sanitizer Spray in stock at Amazon.

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toilet paper

No one wants to relive what was happening across the country back in March and April. That said, some top TP brands are still somewhat difficult to come by online and in local stores. Do yourself a favor: Visit Amazon’s toilet paper page and stock up — Charmin, Cottonelle, and Quilted Northen are all in stock today, so you don’t have to settle for Amazon brand or, heaven forbid, Scott.

Toilet Paper On Amazon $9.99+ Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Paper towels

Paper towel hoarding was nowhere near as bad as the run on toilet paper, but good brands are still difficult to find in some regions. This is something that never expires and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are still available.

Paper Towles On Amazon $21.99+ Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Household cleaners

It makes sense that certain things like Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Clorox bleach cleaners would be in high demand since they kill germs and viruses, including human coronaviruses. If you recall back to March and April though, most cleaners from top brands were sold out in stores. Stock up now on all the household cleaners you need because there’s no telling when they might start flying off the shelves again.

Household Cleaners On Amazon $3.29+ Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.