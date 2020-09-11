If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Five of the hottest deals we came across this past week are on the verge of ending or selling out, so we rounded them up to give our readers one last chance to take advantage.

Highlights from this week include a rare chance to get real N95 masks from 3M and Moldex on Amazon, Purell hand sanitizer at the lowest price we’ve seen in months, smart TVs starting at just $99.99, and a huge $201 discount on the incredible Roomba i7+ that empties itself when it’s done cleaning.



It’s like Prime Day 2020 is already here!

Wondering what the best-selling products were among our readers this past week? Well, wonder no more. Powecom KN95 face masks are at the very top of the list by a wide margin, and there are a few good reasons for that. They’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized, and they’re somehow on sale right now for $26.25 per 10-pack instead of $45. That’s just $2.63 per mask for KN95 face masks that NIOSH tested and found to filter 99.2% of small airborne particles, outperforming almost every 3M N95 mask on the market! Jointown blue 3-ply face masks are down to a new all-time low price of just $0.40 a pop so they were top-sellers as well, and a rare chance to pick up Moldex N95 masks, 3M and Honeywell N95 masks, Harley Brand N95 face masks, and more.

If should go without saying that those aren’t the only great deals from Amazon that we covered this past week. Five of the hottest sales of the week are still happening today over at Amazon, and they’re all going to be ending either today or at some point over the weekend. In other words, this is your last chance to get in on the action before it’s too late. These deals are so good that it’s like Prime Day 2020 is already here, so don’t miss out!

Face masks

Just like we said before, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks have been very popular among our readers this past week. It’s easy to understand why, of course, since they’re currently the only KN95 face masks available on Amazon that are NIOSH-tested and FDA-approved. We expect them to sell out very soon now that they’re on sale at a discount and they work even better than most 3M N95 masks at a fraction of the price, so stock up while there’s still time.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Approv… $26.25 ($2.63 / mask) Available from Amazon

Once those Powecom masks are gone, the most popular alternatives right now are Moldex N95 masks, 3M and Honeywell N95 masks, Harley Brand N95 face masks — that’s right, actual N95 face masks are in stock at Amazon!

Moldex N95 Particulate Respirator w/out Valve M/L $145.00 Available from Amazon

Moldex N95 Particulate Respirator w/out Valve M/L $105.00 ($5.25 / mask) Available from Amazon

N95 Face Masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, Harley Brand, and more $14.07 - $145.00 Available from Amazon

Last but certainly not least, the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon’s entire website are back on sale for just $0.40 per mask for the first time ever. It’s a new all-time low price by quite a wide margin, and there is absolutely no chance that this deal will stick around for very long. Definitely stock up on them while you can, and the same type of face masks in black are also available for just $0.36 apiece.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $19.95 ($0.40 / mask) Available from Amazon

50 Pcs Disposable Face Cover 3-Ply Filter Non Medical Breathable Earloop Masks (Black) $17.99 ($0.36 / mask) Available from Amazon

Apple and Sony Headphones

Sony’s hotly anticipated new WH1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones were finally released last month, and they’re amazing. That said, they’re just about the same as the previous-generation model in terms of sound quality, so you can save a ton of cash by picking up the international version of Sony’s WH1000XM3 headphones instead while they’re still in stock. If you really want to save, however, you need to check out Amazon’s deals this week on AirPods. AirPods Pro, AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, and entry-level AirPods 2 are all on sale at Amazon’s best prices of the year so far. These deals will definitely end soon, so hurry!

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for phon… $348.00 Available from Amazon

SONY WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise canceling Stereo Headset(International Version/Seller Warrant) (… $248.99 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $219.98 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $154.98 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.98 Available from Amazon

Purell hand sanitizer

The first and hottest sale we need to cover here isn’t necessarily a “deal,” so to speak. In fact, prices are inflated so it’s not a bargain at all. But you’ve got a rare opportunity to pick up Purell hand sanitizer and Purell sanitizing wipes on Amazon and we would be remiss if we didn’t give our readers one last chance to do it. Many of the Purell listings we’ve covered this past week are already sold out, but the ones that are left are listed below — including Purell 8oz pump bottles and Purell 20oz pump bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices on the internet! These will definitely be gone by the end of this weekend, so you’ll need to hurry if you want some.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 ($4.33 / 8oz bottle) Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 ($9.41 / 20oz bottle) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $132.99 ($0.69 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $23.50 Available from Amazon

Once those all sell out — and they WILL sell out — you get highly sought-after Suave hand sanitizer at a much better price anyway.

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

Fire TV Deals

Nearly every popular device Amazon makes was on sale last week, but all those deals ended this past weekend. Thankfully, two new deals popped up that are awesome. The $40 Fire TV Stick is down to $29.99 right now, which is the same price as Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick. On top of that, prices on Fire TV Edition televisions start at just $99.99 this week. You can see all the other Amazon device deals that are available this week right here on Amazon’s site.

Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in, includes Alexa Voice Remote, HD, easy… $29.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition $99.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition $149.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2… $229.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $269.99 Available from Amazon

Roomba Sale

The Roomba i7+ robot vacuum cleaner is the single best Roomba of all time, and it’s on sale right now with a massive $201 discount. Why is it so special? On top of incredible suction and all the premium features you might want, this fantastic autonomous vacuum cleaner actually empties itself once it’s done cleaning! You’ll also find two other best-selling models on sale today: the Roomba 891 and the Roomba 675.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… $699.00 Available from Amazon

iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets,… $379.50 Available from Amazon

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… $269.99 Available from Amazon

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.