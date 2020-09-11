If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 is rumored to be right around the corner, but you don’t have to wait another minute to get Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 at Prime Day prices.

In fact, all three of Apple’s AirPods models are on sale right now for less than the cost last year during Prime Day and on Black Friday.

Now, for the bad news: These awesome Amazon deals are likely ending today or over the weekend, so you’re running out of time to save.

Sanitizers and face masks are obviously quite popular right now, needless to say, but Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 models are close behind. Now, all of Apple’s AirPods models just got extra discounts for anyone who has been considering a pair but has been hesitant to pull the trigger. What’s more, Amazon’s current discounts are so deep that AirPods are even cheaper right now than they were on Prime Day and Black Friday last year!

AirPods Pro are by far the best earbuds the company has ever made, but they’re also Apple’s most expensive earbuds ever. The extra money gets you a new, more compact design as well as an active noise cancelling feature that you won’t find on any other AirPods. Apple charges $249 for them, but now there’s a larger-than-normal discount on Amazon that cuts them to the new lower price of $219.98. That makes today’s discount twice as big as the discount we saw during Prime Day and Black Friday last year.

Apple’s AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are also on sale at a deep discount. They’ll cost you $199 if you order them from Apple, but Amazon is offering the exact same true wireless earbuds for just $154.98. That’s perilously close to an all-time low price, and it’s also less than the $159 Apple charges for entry-level AirPods. That’s right… you’ll pay more for AirPods at an Apple store right now than you’ll pay for AirPods with wireless charging from Amazon!

$155 is still a bit much for some people, of cours. And for them, we turn to the entry-level AirPods 2 with a regular Lightning case. They’re indeed $159 at Apple stores and on Apple’s website, but Amazon has them on sale today for $129.98. That’s right around the lowest price ever, and it’s a fantastic deal indeed. These deals have been available all week though, and the odds are fairly good that they’ll end either today or over the weekend. In other words, this could be your last chance for quite some time to get AirPods at the lowest prices of 2020.

