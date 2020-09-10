If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Powecom KN95 masks are by far the most popular face masks we cover right now, which shouldn’t come as a surprise — they’re the only FDA-authorized masks on Amazon and they work better than most 3M N95 masks at a fraction of the price.

Reusable and disposable black face masks are close behind those best-sellers though, and today we have an awesome new option for you to check out.

They’re called Craft & Soul Mattana Reusable Face Masks and they’re in stock right now for just $1.95 each when you buy a 20-pack.

If you regularly find yourself in high-risk situations, you need face masks that offer much better protection than regular cloth face coverings. And we’re talking about “high-risk” in the age of the novel coronavirus pandemic, not high-risk like bungee jumping or sky diving. If you have to ride on public transportation, fly anywhere on a plane, go to a doctor’s office, ship something at the post office, or do anything else that involves being indoors around other people, that’s high-risk. And now, there’s finally a low-cost option that offers the best possible coronavirus protection in situations like that.

N95 masks from brands like 3M, Moldex, and Honeywell used to be the only masks that offered guaranteed best-in-class protection against small airborne particles like human coronaviruses. They’re still great, and you can actually find several brand-name N95 masks in stock at Amazon right now if you want. They’re still very pricey though, which is why Powecom KN95 face masks have become so popular. They’re the only FDA-authorized face masks on Amazon and they’ve been fully tested by NIOSH, which found that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles. That’s even better than most 3M N95 masks, yet Powecom masks are on sale at the all-time low price of just $2.40 each.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Approv… $26.25 ($2.63 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

That’s definitely the best option out there right now for high-risk situations, but what about regular masks for everyday wear in lower-risk situations. After all, you don’t need a top-tier KN95 mask or an N95 mask to hang out with friends outdoors or go grocery shopping. For those types of situations, definitely check out Craft & Soul Mattana Reusable Face Masks on Amazon.

Craft & Soul is one of the many Amazon-exclusive clothing brands out there that offer high-quality apparel at surprisingly low prices. In like of the coronavirus pandemic, the brand also now offers resuable face masks. They’re among the highest-rated face masks on Amazon’s entire site, and they’re extremely comfortable as well as washable. They also cost just $1.95 each when you buy a 20-pack in one of four different colors — including black. You still need masks like the Powecom KN95s for higher-risk situations, but one or two packs of these Craft & Soul masks can easily last you until the end of the pandemic! Definitely check them out.

(20 Pack Pieces per Box) Craft & Soul Mattana Face Mask Cover Reusable Washable Comfortable Fab… $39.00 ($1.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.