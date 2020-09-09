If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH tested and found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles are flying off Amazon’s shelves right now because they work even better than most 3M N95 but cost just $2.63 each.

Some other top sellers this week include Purell hand sanitizer, Lysol Disinfecting Wipes sold by Amazon, and Purell Wipes, though prices on the spray and wipes are still inflated.

Those deals are available to anyone, but Amazon also has a special “Just for Prime” deals page that is full of deep discounts that are exclusive to Prime members.

We spent some time looking over popular products that have been covered so far this week, and nothing is flying off the shelves faster than Powecom KN95 face masks, which are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon right now. NIOSH tested these masks and found that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than almost every 3M N95 mask on the market. Definitely load up on these Powecom masks while they’re on sale for $26.25 per 10-pack instead of $45 — you’ll even get a free face shield with each box!

Of course, other essential products have also been big sellers this week, including Amazon’s best-selling face masks for 33¢ a pop, black 3-ply coronavirus face masks for even less, COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks that are back in stock, and Purell hand sanitizer at some of the best prices we’ve seen since before the pandemic.

COVID-19 essentials are still at the top of most people’s lists right now, but deals on nonessentials have been picking up a lot of traction again lately. Most of them are available to everyone, but you might not realize that there are some deals that are only available to a select group of people. What group of people are we talking about? Prime subscribers, of course. Most people think of other benefits when they think about Amazon Prime, like fast shipping, Amazon Prime Video streaming, and so on. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. And if you’re not aware of Amazon’s Prime-only deals, you obviously can’t take advantage of them.

Definitely bookmark this page on Amazon right now: Just for Prime. It’s full of exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated constantly. There are dozens of great deals available this week and we’ve picked out 10 in particular that you should take a look at if you’re a Prime member. Check them all out down below.

Nurxiovo 850W 6.5QT Kitchen Stand Mixer with Tilt-Head

🍰EASY BAKING RELEASE HANDS- 3 in 1 stand mixer with meat grinder and juice extractor. Easy to use for making cakes, breads, cookies, pastry, muffins waffle and easy to squeeze juice and easy to mince meat at the same time .Also with splash guard helps add ingredients without making a mess.

🍰6+PULSE SPEED AND BLUE LIGHT -With handy 6-speed control access to multipurpose and a variety of recipes. Pulse can reach the highest speed in a second, used to beat egg whites.When plugged, In the speed control is backlight to remind you to unplug the machine when you’re done with it.

🍰850W POWER MOTOR – Pure copper motor and sturdy ABS housing makes the process quickly and thoroughly.Built-in chip sensor temperature automatically shut down when overheating, safety and security.American standard plug, wire length about 1.05 m. New design, lowest noise <72dB

Nurxiovo 850W 6.5QT Food Mixer, Kitchen Stand Mixer with Tilt-Head 6 Speed, 3 in 1 Standing Mix… $115.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

PHI VILLA Oversize XL Padded Zero Gravity Lounge Chair

Oversize Padded Seat & Back: Oversize padded seat suspended by double bungee system provides more comfort and durability. Extra-large wooden pattern armrest provide more comfort. Cup tray is included for holding drinks or food

Effective Lock Design: The lock catch is more convienient to operate than twist knobs. Simply pull the clip back to secure it and push the clip front to unlock it

Adjustable Reclining Position: Chairs are designed with a lockable reclining system. It can be adjusted to any positions to your preferences

PHI VILLA Oversize XL Padded Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Wider Armrest Adjustable Recliner with C… $103.49 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Luxury Hotel Collection Gel Pillows

Cover: 100% Egyptian Cotton Filling: 100% German Imports Poly Gel Fiber

Scientific ergonomic pillow. With about 156 3D pillows, by balancing the head, neck and shoulder support, the three-point curve forms a wonderful support that protects your cervical spine, promoting and extending your sleep time.

Germany imports fillers. 30% 2.5D high quality fiber + 70% 7D high quality fiber.Gold proportions, the most suitable filler for Americans

Bed Pillows for Sleeping(2-Pack) Luxury Hotel Collection Gel Pillow Good for Side and Back Slee… $31.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

WarmHug Weighted Blanket

Enjoy Better Sleep – The 7 lbs kids weighted blanket can provide your children as well as your pets a gentle feeling of being held and hugged with evenly weight on the body, encourage a better, deeper and faster sleep.

Cotton Weighted Blanket & Durable – Our blanket is made of 100% natural premium cotton, soft and breathable, which is designed to use all year-round. The dense stitches and the durable dual-layer threads prevent leakage of glass beads. Weighted blanket for kids 7 lbs is machine-washable due to its durable materials.

Distribution Evenly & Noiseless – 4″ x 4″ size diamond design with stereo rhombic grid of the blanket can distribute the weight evenly and completely adaption to your body. Together with high density glass beads, it can prevent the glass beads movement and keep tranquility to let you sleep more comfortably.

WarmHug Weighted Blanket for Kids 7 lbs, Cooling Heavy Blanket 40 x 60 inches with Cotton and G… $28.27 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Neewer Ring Light Kit

PLEASE NOTE: 1. The light stand is packed in a separate box INSIDE the big package box (under the ring light box at the extreme bottom of the box)as shown in the 2nd picture. If you can’t find it, please contact seller customer service; 2. Instructions for unfolding the stand are in the 8th picture. The legs are upwards, so please unfold the legs upside down

Kit includes: (1)18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K LED Ring Light+(1)61″/155cm Light Stand+(1)Soft Tube+(1)White and Orange Color Filter Set+(1)Ball Head Hot Shoe Adapter+(1)Universal Power Adapter with Plug+(1)Smart Phone Holder+(1)Carrying Bag for Ring Light

Dimmable 18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K 240 Pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%. Special LED SMD design, lightweight and portable

Neewer Ring Light Kit:18"/48cm Outer 55W 5500K Dimmable LED Ring Light, Light Stand, Carrying B… $77.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Iseebiz Automatic Cat Feeder

Time and Amount Programmable:You can feed your pet 4 meals at scheduled times ,and every meals have 1-39 portion control,which can help the pet develop a good eating habit;

Infrared Induction:This automatic pet feeder with infrared sensor, when the bowl fills a certain amount, the machine automatically stops, preventing food from overflowing;

Voice Recorder:This feeder will allow you to record your voice 10 second where you can record your voice calling your pet to come and enjoy their meal time

Iseebiz Automatic Cat Feeder 3L Pet Food Dispenser Feeder for Medium and Large Cat Dog——4 M… $50.09 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

EMANER Outdoor Solar Lights with Motion Detector

☑【Our Solar Light used 4500mAh Battary – VS- others generally 2200mAh】 This solar light has very bright 40 LEDs and technological LiFePO4 3.2V 4500mAh 32700# battery, and the battery available to do replacement. Provide you a long lasting security light.

☑【Our Solar Light IP65 waterproof – VS- others generally IP55 】 This solar flood light is totally designed for outdoor or landscape lighting. It is very bright for outdoor functional lighting purpose. Both the solar panel and dual-head can be 360 degrees rotatable.

☑【Our Solar Panel 7″x6″ – VS- others generally 4″x6″ 】 We have bigger solar panel will be more efficiency, make sure the solar light batteries fully charged in less hours, you will see our advantage in rainy or cloudy day

EMANER Outdoor Solar Lights with Motion Detector, 2-in-1 Solar Flood Light, 6000K Waterproof, D… $71.09 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BOSCARE programmable coffee maker

♥ 【FULLY PROGRAMMABLE】: Wake up to a hot cup of coffee with fully programmable functionality, programmable timer allows you to set brew time up to 24 hours in Advance.

♥ 【ENJOY PEACEFUL COFFEE TIME】:The smart coffeemaker will not make a noise because of the special material, glass carafe and removable filter basket included, unlike metal carafe which may generate unbearable scratching noises as you push the filter down.

♥ 【SIMPLE BUTTON CONTROLS】:Easy to Use and Clean-only 6 buttons.Refer to the user manual before use and for trouble shooting.The permanent filter works with your favorite coffee grounds and the coffee machine is easy to clean.

BOSCARE programmable coffee maker,2-12 Cup Drip Coffee maker, Mini Coffee Machine with Auto Shu… $49.66 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Keenstone 2 Slice Compact Toaster

🍔【Wide Slot】Our blue toaster has 1.5 inch slot handle most large slices bread like handmade Artisan breads，bagels, large piece of bread and so on.

🍔【Multifunction】The vintage toaster include Defrost, Bagel and Cancel mode ,6 different shade control settings to accommodate everyone’s taste.

🍔【High Lift Lever】Convenient for removing smaller slices of bread and whatever you are toasting.

Toaster 2 Slice,Compact Bread Toasters with 6 Browning Settings & Stainless Steel Housing , Bag… $35.09 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Delxo 2020 Upgrade100FT Expandable Garden Hose

[2020 Upgrade Design] Improved leakproof design,with extra plastic protective cover on the latex core to reduce hose leakage and abrasion. Add a extra Water Leak Tape to reduce the hose and splitter leakage. 7 In one, U could buy 1 get 7, One stop purchase of complete equipment

[100 FOOT HOSE LENTH] Durable rubber o-rings to prevent leakage.100 foot lenth cover enough all your garden bases but not 25 feet, 50 feet,75 feet that only can cover a part of your garden. No kink, crack or tangle and expand to 3 times than the original length (From 33FT to 100FT), when the water enters(make sure enough water press 4-12 Bar). Amazing is it can return to original length in seconds while water flows out !

[9 PATTERN HOSE NOZZLE] The sprayer boasts non-slip and comfortable grip and rotating bezel for choosing 9 spray patterns: Angle, Shower, Soaker, Full, Mist, Flat, Cone, Center, Jet. Great for house,car,floor,yard washing, garden watering, pet cleaning, having fun or business use. Rotating bezel for easy choosing kind of spray and suitable for kids and seniors. Spray range from 50cm-1200cm under standard water pressure. You can feel the quality instant you pick up the garden hose

Delxo 2020 Upgrade100FT Expandable Garden Hose Water Hose with 9-Function High-Pressure Spray N… $39.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

