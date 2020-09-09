If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Actual 3M face masks and NIOSH-approved particulate filters are both in stock on Amazon right now, and they’re no longer restricted to hospitals.

What’s more, these highly sought-after masks are now on sale at the lowest prices we’ve seen since the novel coronavirus pandemic began.

Anyone in search of high-quality disposable masks, as opposed to reusable masks, can also pick up FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks — these masks were tested by NIOSH and found to filter even better than most 3M N95 masks.

It goes without saying that there’s one type of personal protective product that everyone needs right now more so than anything else, and we’ve got some great news for you on that front. Everyone knows that the number of new COVID-19 cases is still way too high across the country right now, and doctors agree that we’ll have to keep wearing face masks for at least another year. By not wearing a face mask when you go out, you’re putting yourself and your family at risk unnecessarily. The good news is that prices have come down a lot lately, and there are also some new options that used to be available only to hospitals and government agencies.

Most of the time, you can get away with wearing a simple face covering like Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer face masks. As long as you wear them whenever you’re outside your home and you also practice social distancing, these masks will do a fine job of protecting you and those around you. They only cost $0.33 each while they’re on sale right now, so there’s really no excuse not to protect yourself and people around you.

In addition to those masks for everyday use, however, it is also good to have some face masks that offer better protection on hand. For higher-risk situations like taking public transportation or being anywhere that’s indoors around other people, however, it’s good to have added protection. Powecom KN95 face masks are the most popular option among our readers because they’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH and authorized by the FDA. According to NIOSH, they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles like human coronaviruses — that’s even better performance than most 3M N95 masks! They’re on sale at the lowest price ever right now, or if you want true NIOSH N95 masks from a top brand you can get Moldex 2200 N95 masks or Harley Brand N95 masks on Amazon right now, which is extremely rare. There are even some 3M face masks in stock right now if you hurry!

Those are all best-selling masks that should do a fine job, but another option just became available thanks to a mistake that someone made over at Amazon — that’s right, Amazon has 3M respirator masks available right now on its site for anyone and everyone to order. What’s more, they start at just $14.99 each, so you won’t pay insanely gouged prices like you will on eBay and elsewhere.

3M’s 6000 series reusable face masks are among the best in the business. They’re made of high-quality materials that are impervious to germs like viruses, and they use replaceable filters. Some are rated P95, which means they filter at least 95% percent of tiny airborne particles like aerosolized coronavirus (they’re just like N95, but they also filter oil-based particles instead of just airborne particles). You can also get filters rated P100, which means they filter at least 99.97% of airborne particles and particles in oils. Even though these masks are typically available on Amazon only to hospitals and government agencies, they’re not the kind of disposable N95 masks that hospital workers use. That means you’re not taking inventory away from healthcare workers, so you shouldn’t feel bad about buying these.

Large 3M 6300 respirator face masks and small 3M 6100 masks are both in stock right now at Amazon and ready to ship, as are medium 3M 6200 face masks for just $14.99. You’ll need filter attachments as well, and you can find plenty of great options for NIOSH-approved P95 and P100 particulate filters to go with them.

For filters, we’ve got tons of great NIOSH-approved options for you that are all ready to ship and will arrive at your home within a week. Many are made by 3M itself or Honeywell North, and there are tons of other options right here on Amazon.

Finally, if you really want 3M N95 masks that are disposable rather than reusable like these, head over to DMB Supply and you’ll find a bunch of popular options in stock — including highly sought-after 3M 8210 respirators. Prices are inflated, but they’re available if you need them.

The novel coronavirus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Again, most doctors say we’ll have to keep wearing face masks outside our homes for at least a year. Face masks shouldn’t be reused more than a few times at most, so we’re going to need plenty of them in the months to come. Just take a look at the news and you’ll see that coronavirus cases are already climbing again all across the country. We’ve only barely just begun to reopen the economies in many states across the US, so face masks will be an ongoing need for the foreseeable future. Definitely pick up a few of these masks and enough filters to last you a while.

