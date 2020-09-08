If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Purell hand sanitizer isn’t nearly as expensive as it used to be on Amazon, which is great news for people in search of coronavirus essentials from the biggest brands.

Top deals available right now include 12-packs of 16oz Purell bottles at the lowest price per ounce on Amazon, 6-packs of 2oz Purell bottles for less than $25, and 4-packs of 1oz Purell bottles for just $13.94.

If you don’t need hand sanitizer with a Purell label on it and you want high-quality hand sanitizer with the same amount of ethyl alcohol for much less money, full gallons of Amazon-exclusive Clean Revolution hand sanitizer are on sale right now at a shockingly low price.

It has now been eight months since the novel coronavirus pandemic first began and at this point, everyone knows the three things that need to be done to protect yourself and your family from contracting COVID-19.

At the very top of the list, you need to wear a face mask. Amazon has FDA-authorized DecoPro KN95 face masks that have been tested by NIOSH and found to filter more than 95% of small airborne particles. What’s more, they’re actually on sale right now with a rare discount, which is crazy when you consider that they’re the only KN95 face masks on Amazon that have been authorized by the FDA. Anytime you’re in a high-risk situation like riding public transportation or anytime you’re indoors around other people. For lower-risk situations, Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply masks are on sale for just $0.33 each.

The second thing is even easier: you need to practice social distancing. Always. The coronavirus is transmitted from person to person in droplets or aerosols ejected from the mouth when a person coughs, sneezes, yells, or even just speaks normally, so stay as far away from other people as you possibly can.

Finally, the third you need to do is wash or disinfect your hands anytime you touch an object or surface in a public space. You should also clean your hands after bringing anything from the outside world into your home.

Purell is obviously the biggest hand sanitizer brand out there, and it’s the most sought-after brand as well. But since it’s in such high demand and availability is still somewhat limited, prices are inflated. Pricing for some popular Purell options has definitely come down in recent months — prime examples include 12-packs of 16oz Purell bottles at the lowest price per ounce on Amazon, 6-packs of 2oz Purell bottles for less than $25, and 4-packs of 1oz Purell bottles for under $14. But some of the most desirable Purell options are still grossly overpriced — head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find that 12oz pump bottles of Purell cost a whopping $35 each!

If you have Purell bottles at home already or any other hand sanitizer bottles that you can simply refill instead of buying new ones, there’s a sale right now on Amazon that you definitely need to take advantage of. It’s on a terrific brand of high-quality hand sanitizer that is exclusively sold by Amazon, and it has the same 70% alcohol content as Purell. The brand is called Clean Revolution and you will be shocked at how inexpensive it is right now thanks to a sale on Amazon.

Remember how we told you that a single 12oz bottle of Purell costs $35. Well, you can pick up 1-gallon jugs of Clean Revolution Hand Sanitizer for just $26.62 each. That’s 128 ounces for less than $27 when 12 ounces of Purell costs as much as $35! This is a fantastic deal indeed, but it’s only available for a limited time so take advantage now before it’s too late.

