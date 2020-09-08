If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no question that prices have seriously dropped for memory foam mattresses and even bed frames in recent years, but many top options are still quite expensive.

If cost has been stopping you from buying a new mattress even though you know how important it is for the quality of sleep you get, don’t worry because we have great news.

Head over to Amazon and you can find popular Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattresses on sale for as little as $99.99, and lager-sized mattresses like queens and kings are shockingly affordable as well.

Memory foam mattresses are so fantastic because they’re comfortable and supportive, yet they’re so much more affordable than comparable innerspring mattresses. They’re also wonderfully easy to get into your home and set up since you can have one delivered in a manageable box with the compressed mattress inside. But when it comes to innerspring mattresses, many people prefer them because they have a much different feel as well as some bounce to them. If you want the best of both worlds, there are now also hybrid mattresses that have memory foam layers on top and innerspring coils beneath them.

Even if you were already aware of hybrid mattresses, you might not realize that you can get one of the best-rated hybrid mattresses out there for much less than you think.

The Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress has nearly 28,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, plus another 5,700 4-star ratings. In other words, people absolutely love this great mattress. People regularly discuss how supportive the mattress is in reviews, as well as the great quality and the fact that it helps relieve back pain. The main attraction is the price, however, which starts at a shockingly low $99.99 for a twin. Size up to a queen mattress for just $179.99 right now thanks to a discount, or jump up to the king for $199.99. You’re not going to find a better value anywhere.

Linenspa 8 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid-Mattress - Medium-Firm Feel - Twin $99.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Linenspa 8 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid-Mattress - Medium-Firm Feel - Queen $179.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Linenspa 8 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid-Mattress - Medium-Firm Feel - King $199.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s some of the key info noted by Linenspa on Amazon’s product page:

8 Inch hybrid mattress combine hypoallergenic memory foam with the traditional support of an innerspring mattress for a medium-firm feel perfect for kids rooms, guest beds, or an affordable low-profile option

A plush layer of memory foam helps align the spine to minimize pressure points for increased comfort

Finished with a cozy knit cover, this mattress is compressed as a bed in a box for convenient delivery and setup

Available in a medium-firm 8-inch profile, a medium 10-inch profile, or a plush 12-inch profile that also features gel infusions and individually encased coils

Packaging process may leave small brown flecks called carbons in the mattress packaging; These carbons are harmless pieces of plastic and will not stick to your mattress; 10-year limited warranty

Linenspa 8 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid-Mattress - Medium-Firm Feel - Twin $99.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Linenspa 8 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid-Mattress - Medium-Firm Feel - Queen $179.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Linenspa 8 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid-Mattress - Medium-Firm Feel - King $199.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.