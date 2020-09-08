If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Some of the best coronavirus face masks on Amazon are from a brand you’ve definitely never heard of, but they were tested by a lab and found to work even better than some 3M N95 masks.

They’re called Bluegrass Masks Multi-Layer Face Masks, they’re made right here in the USA instead of somewhere in China, and they cost just $17.99 for a 10-pack on Amazon.

An independent lab tested the new masks and found that they filter up to 97.4% of small airborne particles like human coronaviruses, which is better performance than the 95% minimum required for N95 face masks.

Bluegrass masks work almost as well as FDA-authorized DecoPro KN95 face masks, but they weren’t tested by NIOSH like the DecoPro masks were.

When it comes to protecting people around you from the novel coronavirus in the event that you’re a carrier, pretty much any face covering will do. If you also want to protect yourself from microscopic droplets and virus aerosols in the air, however, you’ll need a face mask that works better than the reusable cloth masks you see most people wearing.

N95 masks are considered to be the gold standard in respiratory protection, and we have some good news on that front. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find 3M N95 masks, Moldex N95 masks, Honeywell N95 masks, and more in stock. It’s extremely rare that N95 masks from top brands like these are actually in stock on Amazon, and even more rare that they’re available for anyone to order instead of just hospitals and government agencies. These masks are definitely some of the best ones out there — in fact, we use Moldex N95 masks ourselves whenever we’re out in a high-risk situation like being indoors around other people or riding public transportation.

On top of all those N95 masks, there’s another option that’s just as good but costs a bit less money. DecoPro KN95 face masks are currently the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized in the healthcare industry. They were tested by NIOSH and found to filter more than 95% of small airborne particles, so they work at least as well as the aforementioned N95 masks. They’re even on sale with a discount and an extra coupon you can clip on the product page.

Of course, there is one problem with N95 and KN95 masks right now, and it’s that prices are inflated. What you might not realize, however, is that there are other masks out there that protect you just as well from COVID-19 for much less money.

If you’ve never heard of Bluegrass Masks Multi-Layer Face Masks before, you’re definitely not alone. We had never heard of them either until we stumbled upon them while digging for deals. As it turns out, however, they’re a fantastic option for anyone looking for protection from the novel coronavirus, and they cost far less than any N95 face masks you’ll come across.

The first thing to note about these face masks is that they’re made right here in the USA instead of in China, which is where most alternatives to N95 masks are made. There’s nothing wrong with masks made in China as long as they’re FDA-authorized, of course, but many people will be happy to have a USA-made option that works just as well. The manufacturer had these masks tested at an independent lab and found that they filter up to 97.4% of 3-micron particles. That’s even better performance than some 3M N95 face masks, though it’s important to note that these masks have not been tested by NIOSH or authorized by the FDA.

And last but not least, you can get masks that are much less expensive for low-risk situations like when you’re around other people but outdoors and socially distanced. Jointown 3-ply masks are the best-selling option on Amazon and they’re on sale right now at a new all-time low price — just $0.33 each. You can also pick up black 3-ply face masks for even less money right now.

