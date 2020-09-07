If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Discounted FDA-authorized KN95 face masks and hand sanitizers have been flying off the shelves lately at Amazon, but there’s also another type of product that has been picking up steam: Webcams.

The booming popularity of video calling due to the coronavirus pandemic meant that good webcams were very difficult to come by for a while, but now there are finally some solid options at Amazon.

Anyone looking to take his or her Zoom game to the next level should head over to Amazon, where you’ll find some great options in stock right now including the best-selling Logitech C270 Webcam.

Face masks and hand sanitizers are definitely the best-selling products among our readers these days. Especially while Powecom KN95 face masks are in stock at a discount on Amazon, since they’re the only NIOSH-tested, FDA-authorized masks on the whole site. The reason is obvious since the CDC recommends that people wear face masks for protection from the novel coronavirus anytime they leave their homes. In addition to face masks and social distancing, you should also be using strong hand sanitizer anytime you touch an object or surface outside your home.

One more popular type of product so many people want right now is a webcam. Even nonessential businesses that have opened often let people continue working from home these days, and if they’re smart they’ll keep that policy in place for the foreseeable future. On top of that, a lot of schooling this coming semester is going to happen online. That means you’re in store for a whole lot of video conferencing in the weeks and months to come. Even if you don’t use video calling apps for work or school, there’s a good chance you use them to chat with family and friends.

Are you tired of holding up your phone the whole time? Don’t worry, because webcams are finally starting to arrive back in stock at Amazon. Check out Amazon’s webcam page and you’ll find tons of good options in stock right now, but there are a few in particular that are shipping out soon at prices that are actually quite reasonable. If you’ve shopped for a webcam anytime recently, then you know that prices have been gouged for months now. A simple webcam that might have sold for $30 or $40 in January probably cost $150, $175, or even more once the pandemic hit the US. Luckily we’ve found a few options that are in stock right now at reasonable prices.

The Logitech C270 Webcam is one of the most popular models out there, which makes sense considering how big Logitech is in this space. This model is ready to ship right now, and while prices were over $200 at one point, it’s back under $50 for the time being.

If you want a solid upgrade to a 1080p model and you don’t care about the Logitech brand since they’re pretty much all on par anyway these days, the Weicha 1080P HD Webcam with Microphone is discounted to just $29.99 and new orders will be delivered this week. You can also get the top-rated ToLuLu HD 1080p Webcam for $39.99 right now and it’ll ship out immediately with free Prime delivery.

Last but not least, if you want to spend as little as possible you can pick up a Joupugi 720p HD USB Webcam right now for just $24.98 thanks to a discount and an extra coupon you can clip. It’ll take a little bit longer to ship, but it still should arrive next week if you order soon.

