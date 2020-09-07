If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re crazy if you don’t load up on popular FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks while they’re down to the lowest price every — they’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon right now that are NIOSH-tested and found to block up to 99.2% of small airborne particles like coronaviruses.

Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply face masks are also quite popular at just 39¢ each, and they’re fine for lower-risk situations like being outside or going grocery shopping.

If you’re in search of something reusable that filters MUCH better than cloth masks, there’s another type of face mask you can get on Amazon that’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen. It’s also made right here in the USA rather than China.

When it comes to protecting yourself and your loved ones from contracting COVID-19, it’s really not very complicated. You need to wear a face covering anytime you leave your home. Period. Powecom KN95 face masks are the hottest option right now among our readers, which makes sense since they’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized. NIOSH tested them and found that they filter up to 99.2% of tiny particles, which is even better performance than most 3M N95 masks. Definitely stock up on them for higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or anytime you need to be indoors around other people — they’re even discounted right now, which is crazy! You can also pick up COVAFLU KN95 face masks that are back in stock, plus you’ll find Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply face masks are currently on sale at the lowest price ever.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Approv… $26.19 ($2.62 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

COVAFLU KN95 Disposable Fold Flat Face Mask (Pack of 10 KN95 Face Masks) $34.99 ($3.50 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

On top of that, you should also use hand sanitizer anytime you touch an object or a surface while out in public. If you’re running low, Amazon has Medex hand sanitizer in stock right now with the exact same formulation as Purell, or you can buy actual 12-packs of large Purell hand sanitizer bottles on Amazon at the lowest price per ounce we’ve seen in months. If you don’t need quite that much, we’ve got even better news — Purell pump bottles are FINALLY back in stock at Amazon!

Medex Hand Sanitizer 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99% $39.99 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $139.95 ($0.73 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel 8 oz (Pack of 3) $31.05 for 3 8oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Moving back to face masks, the 3-ply masks we linked above are fine for low-risk environments where you can also use social distancing. If you go for a walk outside or shop for groceries, for example, these masks are great. But if you’re going to be in a higher-risk situation, you need better protection like the KN95 masks — and now there’s a new type of face mask that you should definitely check out.

Miakomo Pro Face Mask - Made in The USA - Reusable Facemask Protection for Nose and Mouth - Inc… $14.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The Miakomo Pro Face Mask is made out of silicone, which is impervious to air. That includes microscopic molecules like the novel coronavirus, of course. This great face mask also has adjustable silicone straps that go around the back of your head for the most secure possible fit, rather than elastic straps behind your ears. They’re fully adjustable as well, so you can ensure the perfect fit.

As you can see in the images, these masks have a spot in the front where you can insert a replaceable filter that works just like an N95 or KN95 mask. This way, you can reuse each filter a few times and then change the filter without having to throw away the mask. Since it’s silicone, you can wash it as much as you’d like with soap and water to clean off any germs, bacteria, or viruses.

Miakomo’s Pro Face Mask is a fantastic option for anyone in search of better protection from the novel coronavirus without having to pay $3, $5, or even $10+ per KN95 mask. Each mask comes with 10 filters and best of all, these masks are made right here in the USA. And on top of everything else, these masks are $10 off today!

Miakomo Pro Face Mask - Made in The USA - Reusable Facemask Protection for Nose and Mouth - Inc… $14.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You can also stock up on replacement filters, which are currently back in stock after having been sold out for a month. They also cost much less than they used to, at just $19.95 for a 50-pac

Miakomo Face Mask Filter Refill Pack - 3-Layer BFE98 Electrostatic Filters - Made in USA (50-Pa… $19.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.