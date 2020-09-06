If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We hope everyone’s long Labor Day weekend is going great, and it’s about to get even better thanks to today’s roundup of the best daily deals out there right now. Highlights include the first-ever discount on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that filter up to 99.2% of small particles according to NIOSH (that’s better than some 3M N95 masks!), another crazy discount that slashes Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply face masks to a new all-time low price of 33¢ each, 12-packs of Purell 16oz bottles and 3-packs of Purell 8oz pump bottles on sale at the lowest prices since the coronavirus pandemic began, actual 3M N95 masks and Moldex N95 masks in stock and ready to ship, every single one of Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 models down to the lowest prices of the year, a gigantic Sony 65-inch 4K smart TV for just $898 with free delivery, a one-day deal on the BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, another one-day sale on stunning JoyJolt Glassware, and Amazon’s best-selling Fire TV Stick for only $29.99. Check out all 10 of Sunday’s can’t-miss deals down below.

Face Mask Powecom (10 Count) - With AccuMed Face Shield (US Warranty & Support by AccuMed) $23.95 ($2.40 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $16.51 ($0.33 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $139.95 ($0.73 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel 8 oz (Pack of 3) $32.25 for 3 8oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

N95 Face Masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, Dasheng, and more $14.07 - $145.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 $129.98 - $219.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony XBR-65X900F 65" Class LED 4K Ultra High Definition HDR Smart Android TV $898.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, Teal $97.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

20% off JoyJolt Glassware $10.47 - $47.96 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in, includes Alexa Voice Remote, HD, easy… $29.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.