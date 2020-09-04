If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Back on Black Friday last year, Apple’s AirPods Pro price was cut by $15 and they flew off the shelves — today, you can score a $30 discount on Apple’s only noise cancelling earphones.



Additionally, AirPods 2 are on sale right now at the lowest price ever, just $129.98.

But the biggest news is a huge $44 discount on AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case. At just $154.98, you can get a pair on Amazon for less than the $159 Apple charges for the entry-level model!



All of these great AirPods deals are likely to end either today or over this coming weekend, so you’ve got one last chance to take advantage or you’ll miss out

Nothing is as popular among our readers right now than 10-packs of Powecom KN95 face masks, and there are three main reasons why. First, they’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH and authorized by the FDA. Second, NIOSH determined that they filter 99.2% of small particles, which is even better than most 3M N95 masks. And third, they’re on sale right now for just $26.19 instead of $45, which is the lowest price of all time. If you don’t stock up on them now, you’re nuts. 6-packs of Purell hand sanitizer are also down to the lowest price in months, and Purell pump bottles are finally back in stock as well.

Sanitizers and face masks are quite popular right now, needless to say, but Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 models are close behind. Now, all of Apple’s AirPods models just got extra discounts for anyone who has been considering a pair but has been hesitant to pull the trigger.

Apple AirPods Pro $219.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple’s AirPods Pro are by far the best earbuds the company has ever made, but they’re also Apple’s most expensive earbuds ever. The extra money gets you a new, more compact design as well as an active noise cancelling feature that you won’t find on any other AirPods. Apple charges $249 for them, but now there’s a larger-than-normal discount on Amazon that cuts them to the new lower price of $219.98. That makes today’s discount twice as big as the discount we saw during Black Friday last year.

Apple’s AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are still on sale at a discount on Amazon as well right now. They’ll cost you $199 if you order them from Apple, but Amazon is offering the exact same true wireless earbuds for just $154.98. That’s perilously close to an all-time low price, and it’s also less than the $159 Apple charges for entry-level AirPods. That’s right… you’ll pay more for AirPods at an Apple store right now than you’ll pay for AirPods with wireless charging from Amazon!

$155 is still a bit much for some people, of cours. And for them, we turn to the AirPods 2 with a regular Lightning case. They’re indeed $159 at Apple stores and on Apple’s website, but Amazon has them on sale today for $129.98. That’s right around the lowest price ever, and it’s a fantastic deal indeed.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $154.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.