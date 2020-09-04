Best Buy just kicked off a huge Labor Day 2020 sale that runs from now until the end of the day on Monday, which is Labor Day.

There are hundreds of hot deals in Best Buy’s big blowout and we’ll list all of our favorite bargains right here.

Labor Day 2020 might not officially arrive until Monday, but the killer Labor Day deals have already begun. Highlights from the BGR Deals team’s coverage so far today include Amazon’s massive Labor Day 2020 sale, actual N95 masks from 3M, Honeywell, Moldex, and more that are all in stock right now, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks for only $2.58 each that NIOSH says filter even better than most 3M N95 masks, a rare chance to get Purell pump bottles on Amazon, a stunning Sony 65″ 4K TV at the insanely low price of just $898 delivered, a 32″ Fire TV for just $129.99, the lowest prices of the year so far on AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, another all-time low price of just $149 for Bose true wireless earbuds, a huge $301 discount on the crazy Roomba i7+ robot vacuum that empties itself after it cleans, the best Ring Video Doorbell deals of the year starting at just $79.99 with a free Echo Dot, a big one-day sale on Anker computer accessories, and so much more.

On top of all that, Best Buy’s big Labor Day 2020 sale has now officially begun and it’s packed full of great bargains. The sale is underway right now and it runs until the end of the day on Monday, which is of course Labor Day. There are hundreds of discounts available on every different gadget and appliance category you can think of, so check them all out right here on Best Buy’s site and scroll down for a roundup of our 10 favorite deals from the sale.

Save up to $800 on select Samsung QLED TVs

100% color volume with Quantum Dot*

Quantum dots produce over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes*. Dual LED

A system of dedicated warm and cool LED backlights enhance contrast details. Quantum HDR

Expands the range of color and detail beyond what’s possible on HDTV’s. Smart TV powered by Tizen

Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the TV watching experience. Quantum processor 4K Lite

This ultra-fast processor optimizes content for QLED and transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K. 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution)

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality. Motion Rate 120

Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Save an extra 10% on 4 or more Samsung major kitchen appliances

Excludes prior purchases. May not be valid in combination with other offers. Savings will be reflected in your cart when all offer requirements are met. If you remove any of the qualifying items from your cart or cancel all or part of your order, you will not receive the promotional savings. Valid on in-stock items only. Items may ship separately. Offer subject to change. Best Buy’s Return Policy on Bundle or Promotional Discount Items applies to this purchase.

Save $20 on select popular Switch games

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Maker 2 – Nintendo Switch

Splatoon 2 Standard Edition – Nintendo Switch

Mario Tennis Aces – Nintendo Switch

Yoshi’s Crafted World – Nintendo Switch

ASUS – 14″ Touch-Screen Laptop

14″ Full HD multitouch screen

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. Energy-efficient LED backlight. Ryzen 5

Enjoy high application performance and smoother gaming experiences with AMD Ryzen™ 5 processors, with machine intelligence, multitasking capabilities and cutting-edge design with 4 cores and 8 threads to efficiently handle all of your processing needs. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. 256GB solid state drive (SSD)

While offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery. AMD Radeon Vega 8

Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.53 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. Lithium-polymer battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD, SDHC and SDXC memory card formats. Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 5 – 802.11 ac)

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HD webcam with microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Backlit keyboard

Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

ASUS – 14″ Touch-Screen Laptop: $599.99 (save $100)

Save up to $300 on MacBook Pro

Ninth-generation 8-core Intel Core i9 processor Stunning 16″ Retina display with True Tone technology¹ Touch Bar and Touch ID AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics with GDDR6 memory Ultrafast SSD Intel UHD Graphics 630 Six-speaker system with force-canceling woofers Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports Up to 11 hours of battery life² 802.11ac Wi-Fi Full-size backlit Magic Keyboard Force Touch trackpad The latest version of macOS

Save $100 on iPad Air

10.5″ Retina display with True Tone and wide color¹ A12 Bionic chip Touch ID fingerprint sensor and Apple Pay 8.0MP back camera, 7.0MP FaceTime HD front camera Stereo speakers 802.11ac Wi-Fi Up to 10 hours of battery life³ Lightning connector for charging and accessories iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Save up to $200 on iPhone 11

Savings are deducted off the full total price of the phone and are reflected in instant savings which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account. Savings promotion may not be combinable with other credits, discounts and offers. Maximum savings listed may not be available for all phones and/or from all carriers. Carriers, devices and coverage (including 5G) not available in all markets. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying phone and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly phone payments for term (20–30 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on phone becomes due. Restocking fee & other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Excludes prepaid and unlocked phones. See a Blue Shirt for details.

Save up to $30 on Apple Watch Series 3

GPS Optical heart sensor Digital Crown S3 with dual-core processor Accelerometer and gyroscope Swimproof² watchOS 5 Aluminum case

Microsoft – Surface Laptop 3

Two times faster

Now with improved speed and performance to do what you want, Surface Laptop 3 15″ is over two times faster than Surface Laptop 2. A new level of responsiveness in a thin, light design

The exclusive AMD Ryzen™ Microsoft Surface® Edition processor inside Surface Laptop 3 15″ is designed to give you oustanding responsiveness with 15% more graphics performance (GPU) and 10% more processor performance when compared to other AMD mobile processors – all in an ultra-slim 15″ laptop¹. Clean, elegant design

Thin and light, starting at just 3.4 lbs., Surface Laptop 3 is easy to carry. Durable, premium finish

Cool, new metal palm rest. More ways to connect

Now with USB Type-C™ and USB Type-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging. All-day power on the go

With up to 11.5 hours of battery life¹, plus improved standby when you’re away. Bring your work to life

On the vibrant PixelSense, now in a new, larger 15″ touch screen. Fast Charging

Go from empty to a full battery with Fast Charging – up to 80% in about one hour.³ Industry-leading typing comfort

Now with an almost 20% larger glass trackpad for easier navigation. Be heard loud and clear

Whether in conference calls or using voice dictation in Office apps* with enhanced dual far-field studio mics. Improved Omnisonic Speakers

Now even louder with a more natural omnidirectional sound and more bass than Surface Laptop 2, still discreetly hidden below the keyboard. Windows you know – comes with Windows 10 Home²

Includes password-free Windows Hello sign-in and secure cloud storage with fully integrated OneDrive.

Microsoft – Surface Laptop 3: $899.99 (save $300)

Lenovo – Smart Clock with Google Assistant

Voice-activated

Just say “Hey, Google.” Powered by Google Assistant, this Lenovo smart clock is designed to make everyday life easier. Check your morning commute or the weather. Stream music, radio, videos and more. 4″ IPS touch screen

Produces sharp and clear image for web browsing, entertainment and more, or showcases the time with a choice of customizable clock faces when the screen is not in use. Create custom schedules

Set up a Morning routine to bring you the local traffic, news, weather, and sports automatically, or a Good Night routine to play music, dim the lights, and even lock the doors. Manage your home

Effortlessly control more than 30,000 smart devices that work with Google Assistant. Built-in Google Assistant

Allows you to operate hands-free, using only your voice to ask questions and give commands. Enjoy your favorite tunes

Lenovo features a wireless multiroom audio technology, so you can add your smart clock to a speaker group and play media across multiple devices and rooms. Stream your favorite shows, movies, or music on your TV or speakers using only the voice. USB port

Convenient charging for your smartphones or tablets.

Lenovo – Smart Clock with Google Assistant: $49.99 (save $30)