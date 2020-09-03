If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You have an EXTREMELY RARE chance to get 3M N95 masks, Moldex N95 masks, Honeywell N95 masks, and more on Amazon, where these types of NIOSH-approved respirators are typically reserved for hospitals and government agencies.

There are several wildly popular options in stock right now, but there are three in particular that you definitely should stock up on: Moldex 2600 N95 masks, Moldex 2200 N95 masks, and Dasheng DTC3X N95 Masks.

Even more NIOSH-approved masks are in stock as well — including 3M N95 masks and Honeywell N95 masks.

Once those sell out, or if you’re rather get the same quality of protection for much less money, you’ll find FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks in stock for just $2.58 each.

Here we are eight months into the novel coronavirus pandemic and unfortunately, the virus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Life will get back to normal someday, but you probably shouldn’t expect that day to arrive anytime in 2021, let alone 2020. In the best-case scenario, at least one novel coronavirus vaccine will receive emergency use authorization by the end of the year and healthcare professionals will begin to receive inoculations. Then, sometime in early 2021, the rest of us will start to get access to vaccines. We’ll also have some safe and effective therapies available by then, like the monoclonal antibody drugs that have shown so much promise in early testing.

Needless to say, COVID-19 isn’t just going to disappear once we have COVID-19 vaccines and other effective drugs. It’s going to take quite some time before enough of the US population is vaccinated, and it’s starting to look like people will need annual vaccines or even more frequent shots in order to maintain immunity against the disease. In the meantime, we all need to continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones from contracting COVID-19, and we have some terrific news on that front. In addition to shockingly reasonable prices on Purell hand sanitizer, you can also now get some of the best respirators on the market from Amazon.

All the best N95 face masks on Amazon are typically reserved for hospitals and government agencies, but that’s not the case right now. In fact, there are more than a half-dozen NIOSH-certified N95 respirator options in stock at Amazon that are available for anyone to buy. That’s right — you can finally get the best possible protection from COVID-19!

Head over to this page on Amazon and you’ll find several options for N95 respirators from top brands like 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, and more. That’s right, even highly sought-after Moldex respirators are in stock!

The three options that seem to have the most inventory in stock are Moldex 2600 N95 masks, Moldex 2200 N95 masks, and Dasheng DTC3X N95 Masks. Those are all top-of-the-line N95 respirators that are certified by NIOSH to filter at least 95% of tiny airborne particles like human coronaviruses, and each option has between 15 and 20 masks in a box. They won’t last long now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag though, so hurry up or you’ll miss out. The Moldex 2600 N95 masks in particular are awesome. They offer top-of-the-line protection, they’re comfortable, and they have a brilliant strap design that lets you disconnect the bottom strap to easily hang the mask around your neck when you’re not wearing it. I use these masks myself, and they’re fantastic.

Once those masks all sell out — and they WILL sell out — definitely check out Powecom KN95 face masks as an alternative. They’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon. They’ve also been tested by NIOSH and found to filter up to 99.2% of small particles, which is even better than most 3M N95 masks. What’s more, they’re on sale right now for just $25.75 per 10-pack instead of $45.

Moldex 2600 N95 Masks M/L

100% PVC-Free. HandyStrap with buckle, allows mask to hang down around the user’s neck when not in use. Adjustable cloth HandyStrap feels cool and comfortable. Soft foam nose cushion for added comfort and no pressure points. Exclusive HandyStrap shell resists collapsing in heat and humidity. Softspun lining for increased comfort and durability. 15 per Box.

Moldex 2200 N95 Masks M/L

Dura-Mesh shell protects the filter media so that it stays cleaner-looking longer. Shell resists collapsing, even in heat and humidity. Softspun lining gives added comfort and durability. Contour molded nosebridge with a soft foam nose cushion for an easy comfortable fit. Suitable for most welding applications and fits easily under welding hoods. No metal noseband to aadjust and the seal is maintained without pressure points. Straps are securely attached to avoid breakage at the seal. All meet heat and flame resistance in accordance with ANSI/ISEA 110-2003, Section 7.11.1.M/LUOM: 20/Bx

Dasheng DTC3X N95 Masks

CERTIFIED PROTECTION — Reliable respirator that meets the high quality standard of NIOSH N95 certification (NIOSH Approval Number TC-84A-4329). Manufactured by Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co.>>> Please see product images for FDA and CDC website listings >>>

PREMIUM FILTRATION — This Latex-Free respirator provides at least 95% filtration efficiency against non-volatile liquid particles and oil-free particulate aerosols. A five-layer advanced electrostatic non-woven fabric media provides 8 hours of full protection with remarkably low breathing resistance.

SECURE FIT & SEAL — Headbands made from high elasticity polyester ensures a comfortable tight seal to many face sizes (see product images). This is an M/L size mask that may not fit small face sizes well. It is recommended that every user complete fit testing before putting the mask into use. Prevent leakage and eyewear fog with the DTC3X respirator’s durable aluminum alloy nosepiece. The moldable metal nosepiece is easily shaped to fit most nose bridges for all-day comfort and protection.

MANY USE CASES — Provides maximum protection for Construction, Home Improvement, Grinding, Sanding, Sawing, Medical Cleaning, Disinfecting, Dust / Debris removal, and other high particulate concentration activities.

SMALL QTY 20PC BOX — Available in small quantities of 20 individual Shanghai Dasheng DTC3X Respirator Masks (20pc / Box) >>> ONLY $5.50 per N95 Respirator >>>

[SOLD OUT]

