Tens of thousands of our readers have loaded up on Powecom KN95 face masks this week because they’re the only NIOSH-tested, FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon. They also filter up to 99.2% of small particles, which is better than most 3M N95 masks.



Also popular are Jointown 3-ply face masks, top sellers on Amazon that are currently discounted to just $0.39 each.

A new trend has also popped up in recent weeks though — people are swarming Amazon for black 3-ply face masks and black reusable cloth masks that are sleek and stylish.

There are several things we all need to be doing right now to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19. Yes, it’s important to sanitize your hands constantly with Purell hand sanitizer or another strong hand sanitizer, and yes, it’s crucial that we all practice social distancing. But the absolute most important thing we can do right now is this: Wear a face mask.

If you’re not inside your home, you should be wearing a face mask. Period. Face coverings protect you from becoming infected with the novel coronavirus if someone nearby is sick. And since it can take up to 14 days for symptoms to present — if any symptoms even present at all — wearing a face mask also protects those around you in case you have COVID-19. People can spread the novel disease by coughing, sneezing, singing, yelling, or even just talking normally during a conversation, and face masks can dramatically reduce the odds of spreading or contracting the virus.

For any situation that is even remotely high-risk like riding public transportation or being indoors around other people, you need very good protection if you want to be as safe as possible. It doesn’t get any better than Powecom KN95 face masks, which are shockingly available at a discount right now at Amazon. They’re the only KN95 masks in stock at Amazon that are on the FDA-authorized list. They’ve also been tested by NIOSH and found to block up to 99.2% of small airborne particles like coronaviruses. That’s better performance than almost every 3M N95 face mask you can get!

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Approv… $26.19 ($2.62 / mask) Available from Amazon

You also have a rare opportunity to get actual N95 masks on Amazon from one of the best companies out there. Moldex 2200 N95 face masks aren’t flimsy like most N95 and KN95 masks, and they’re somehow available right now on Amazon. Definitely grab a couple boxes while you can.

Particulate respirator w/out valve M/L $109.95 Available from Amazon

When it comes to lower-risk situations like being outdoors while practicing social distancing, you don’t need something quite as effective and you can save some money buy stocking up on other masks. Most people wear those blue 3-ply face masks you see everywhere, like these best-selling masks from Amazon. Those are great, but there’s another option that many people have been searching for lately. That’s right, we’re talking about black face masks that are far sleeker and more stylish, and we found a few terrific options for you today at Amazon.

PM Performotor black 3-Ply face masks are the best-selling and highest-rated option on Amazon for disposable masks. They’re just like the blue 3-ply masks everyone wears, but they’re jet black instead and they only cost $0.36 per mask. If those sell out, Bingfone black 3-Ply face masks are just as good and they only cost another $0.12 per mask today.

[50 Pc/Box] Face Mask Disposable Non Surgical 3-Ply Earloop Mouth Cover Masks- Black (USA Selle… $17.99 ($0.36 / mask) Available from Amazon

Disposable Masks Suitable for protection, Professional 3-layer breathable earring masks(Black 5… $23.99 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

If you’re on the lookout for reusable cloth masks as opposed to disposable face masks, we’ve got a few terrific options for you as well. The highest-quality option that’s in stock right now is the Auliné Collection black reusable face mask, which has the best ratings on Amazon. At $7.49 per mask though, they’re a bit pricey. Some good options that are less expensive include BeatBasic black cloth masks and Fecedy black cloth face masks, both of which have great reviews on Amazon. Just remember that although these masks are all reusable, you need to be sure to wash them thoroughly and you definitely don’t want to keep reusing them forever. If you want to be safe, you should probably discard your mask after a few washes and switch to a new one.

Auliné Collection 4PK Made in USA Cotton Fabric Washable Reusable Fashion Face Mask, Black 4 P… $29.97 ($7.49 / mask) Available from Amazon

Pack 3 Dust Mouth Cover - Reusable Cotton Comfy Breathable Material $12.99 ($4.33 / mask) Available from Amazon

6pcs/Pack Dust Face Masks Cover Breathable Reusable for Outdoor Sport Half Face Earloop Face Ma… $14.99 ($2.50 / mask) Available from Amazon

