If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing on Amazon right now is as popular as FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks, which NIOSH tested and found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles — that’s better performance than most 3M N95 masks!

Other top sellers this week include Purell hand sanitizer, Lysol Disinfecting Spray, and Purell Wipes, though prices on the spray and wipes are still inflated.

Those deals are available to anyone, but Amazon also has a special “Just for Prime” deals page that is full of deep discounts that are exclusive to Prime members.

If you follow the BGR Deals team regularly, none of our most popular deals so far this week will surprise you. Nothing is flying off the shelves faster than Powecom KN95 face masks, which are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon right now. NIOSH tested these masks and found that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than almost every 3M N95 mask on the market. Definitely load up on these Powecom masks while they’re on sale for $25.75 per 10-pack instead of $45 — you’ll even get a free face shield with each box!

Other popular deals among our readers this week include Amazon’s best-selling face masks for 39¢ a pop, black 3-ply coronavirus face masks for 36¢ each, COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks that are back in stock, and Purell hand sanitizer at some of the best prices we’ve seen since before the pandemic.

Coronavirus essentials are still at the top of most people’s lists right now, but deals on nonessentials have been picking up a lot of traction again lately. Most of them are available to everyone, but you might not realize that there are some deals that are only available to a select group of people. What group of people are we talking about? Prime subscribers, of course. Most people think of other benefits when they think about Amazon Prime, like fast shipping, Amazon Prime Video streaming, and so on. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. And if you’re not aware of Amazon’s Prime-only deals, you obviously can’t take advantage of them.

Stop whatever you’re doing and bookmark this page on Amazon right now: Just for Prime. It’s full of exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated constantly. There are dozens of great deals available this week and we’ve picked out 10 in particular that you should take a look at if you’re a Prime member. Check them all out down below.

OION Technologies B-1000 Permanent Filter Ionic Air Purifier

SAVE MONEY AND THE ENVIRONMENT – With just 7.5W of ultra-low energy consumption and no costly filters to replace, the purifier is a bargain for you and the environment. Size: 17″(H) x 6″(W) x 7″(D).

Electrostatic Ionizer Purification – Negative ions (O1) remove airborne pollutants as small as .01 micron such as allergens, pollen, mold, smoke, pet dander, unpleasant odors, dust, and other airborne irritants.

Whisper Quiet Purification Fan and Night Light – Silently draws air in for purification and cleans and sanitizes the air around you.

OION Technologies B-1000 Permanent Filter Ionic Air Purifier Pro Ionizer with UV-C Sanitizer, N… $67.95 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BOSCARE programmable coffee maker

♥ 【FULLY PROGRAMMABLE】: Wake up to a hot cup of coffee with fully programmable functionality, programmable timer allows you to set brew time up to 24 hours in Advance.

♥ 【ENJOY PEACEFUL COFFEE TIME】: The smart coffeemaker will not make a noise because of the special material, glass carafe and removable filter basket included, unlike metal carafe which may generate unbearable scratching noises as you push the filter down.

♥ 【SIMPLE BUTTON CONTROLS】: Easy to Use and Clean-only 6 buttons. Refer to the user manual before use and for troubleshooting. The permanent filter works with your favorite coffee grounds and the coffee machine is easy to clean.

BOSCARE programmable coffee maker,2-12 Cup Drip Coffee maker, Mini Coffee Machine with Auto Shu… $49.66 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

mibest OLED Finger Pulse Oximeter

EASY TO USE: Our pulse monitor is easy to use and has an efficient One Button Operation. Our SPO2 Sensor will spot check and display in real-time SpO2, PR, Pulse bar graph which great for checking your pulse signal strength.

LUXURY AND RELIABILITY: Our accurate dual-color oximeter displays SpO2 in 4 directions, 4 display modes, and 10 levels of adjustable brightness. Comes with a battery-low indicator

mibest OLED Finger Pulse Oximeter, O2 Meter, Dual Color White/Silver $15.95 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

heimvision Sunrise Alarm Clock

⏰【Alexa Voice Controlling】Intelligent control is solved availably by Amazon Alexa Echo. Just giving a simple voice command to control the Alarm clock after Alexa’s awareness. The APP“Smart Lift”is needed to connect your smartphone while it supported 2.4G Hz WI-FI network only.

⏰【Sunrise & Sunset Simulation】HeimVision wake-up light is a good choice for you to program regular wake-up and bedtimes. Sunrise simulation—-Light gradually increases before your preset wake up time until your room is filled with bright yellow light. The light will mimic the sunrise to help you wake up more naturally. Sunset simulation—-Light and sound gradually decrease to your set duration to relax you into sleep.

⏰【7 Natural Sounds and FM Radio】There are 7 kinds of unique alarm clock sounds to choose, Such as Birdsong, Hawaii Wave, Streams, Beep, Win dells, Chord, Ringtone and Piano, which can bring you fantastic nature sounds. As well as have an FM Radio function, easy to add the VOA as your new alarm sound you like.

heimvision Sunrise Alarm Clock, Smart Wake up Light Work with Alexa, Sleep Aid Digital Alarm Cl… $37.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

300 Pieces Gold Plastic Plates with Disposable Silverware

FANCY GOLD DINNERWARE：Add a touch of elegance and refinement to your event. Elegant white plates with gold trim and an ornate golden silverware set complement each other in a luxurious color ensemble bursting with style

HIGH QUALITY：This classy gold plastic silverware and plates set are about more than just beautiful design motifs, heavy duty plastic utensils strong enough to cut meat without breaking, and durable plates can handle hot, cold and wet foods without leaking or spilling

VALUE PACK：This set contains everything you need to serve 60 guests, our 300 pieces plastic gold dinnerware set available for all types of foods. Satisfy all the needs of party activities

300 Pieces Gold Plastic Plates with Disposable Silverware, 60 Guests Tableware Set include: 60… $43.19 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keenstone 2-Slice Stainless Steel Retro Toaster

6 Browning Setting Toaster: The Toaster have 6 different shades for you to choose different taste, lower settings for lighter toasting or higher settings for darker toasting.

Extra Wide Slot Toasters: The toaster slots are 1.5 inch can fit thick slices or bread, meet your need

Multiple Toasting Functions: Toaster with cancel, bagel and defrost function, cancel model stop toasting at any time, bagel model toasting the cut side and defrost mode toasting frozen breads.

2-Slice Toasters Stainless Steel Retro Toaster with Extra Wide Slots - Pastel Green $35.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amiicom Outdoor Security Camera

🏠FHD 1080P & Night Vision: High resolution images in 1080p resolution, and combined a 3.6mm wide lens to cover more spaces clearly even in the pitch dark with a night vision distance up to 32ft.

🏠Two-Way Audio: AMICCOM outside wireless cameras security allows you to communicate with welcomed guests, and deterrent alarm can get rid of unwanted guests. Store all of your 24/7 recorded security surveillance footage from our outdoor camera use a Micro SD card (Max 256GB).

🏠SMART MOTION DETECT & ALERT: AMICCOM outdoor surveillance camera wireless schedulable motion detection, motion recording and real-time motion alert via APP, upload snapshots and videos, motion sensibility adjustment, accurate and smart motion detection less false alarm.

Outdoor Security Camera, 1080P WiFi Camera Surveillance Cameras, IP Camera with Two-Way Audio,… $33.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kieba Coccyx Seat Cushion

MAXIMUM RELIEF AND COMFORT: Ultra premium memory foam layered with soothing gel technology provides ultimate support and comfort. New larger design with more gel coverage than other gel cushions. Designed to relieve pain and tension from the lower back, coccyx (tailbone), hip, spine, and sciatic areas. Firm density provides extra support.

DURABLE: 100% Premium therapeutic grade memory foam combined with gel. Will not flatten out with prolonged use. Non-slip bottom ensures the cushion stays in place and will not shift or slide on any surface.

ERGONOMIC: Promotes good posture, spine alignment, and healthy weight distribution for hours of comfortable sitting.

Kieba Coccyx Seat Cushion, Cool Gel Memory Foam Large Orthopedic Tailbone Pillow for Sciatica,… $23.49 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SHAN ZU Pro German High Carbon Stainless Steel Chef Knife

۞PERFECT FOR ALL CUTTING TASKS: It is designed to be suitable for various cutting applications, It’s maneuverable enough to chop mint leaves, slice carrots, and peel butternut squash, offering clean cuts without requiring perfect form，prevent food from sticking to the blade.

۞HIGH CARBON GERMAN STEEL: Precisely forged by top quality High Carbon German Steel,5Cr15MoV, this blade consists of approximately 0.5% carbon and 15% chrome material,it comes with a HRC ( Rockwell Hardness Scale) of 55-57 which makes it wear resistance, durability, rust and stain resistance, etc

۞DOUBLE SIDED CUTTING EDGE, ULTRA-SHARP: Double-sided cutting edge, both right and left hands are applicable.15°angle per side, hand-polished over 60 days by seasoned craftsman for smooth and efficient cuts. Our every knife is cooled by Nitrogen for enhanced hardness, flexibility and corrosion resistance to help you make your best cut.

Chef Knife 8 Inch,SHAN ZU Pro German High Carbon Stainless Steel Kitchen Knives with Ergonomic… $21.38 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TomCare Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch Lights

Retro Metal Solar Torches: Made of quality metal material, rust resistant bronze coated finish, this solar flame light is durable for outdoor use. Also, its new version appearance looks more elegant and vintage. This is the best decorative lighting for your house.

Realistic Flames Effect: The amazing flicking flames design, along with its warm light, makes it look like real flames. Light up your garden, pathway, front gate or yard, creating a welcoming ambience.

Energy-saving & Waterproof: IP65 waterproof grade, ready for all weather conditions, no worries about raining, snowing. Perfect for outdoor lighting. It is solar-powered, simply put it in direct sunlight for charging.

TomCare Solar Lights Metal Solar Torch Lights Flickering Flame Outdoor Lighting Decorative Land… $41.39 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.