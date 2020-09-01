- September is finally here and the Netflix September 2020 releases list is a page that everyone should bookmark because this is going to be a HUGE month for Netflix subscribers.
- After a somewhat slow August, there are plenty of fan favorites arriving on Netflix in the month of September, especially when it comes to new original content from Netflix.
- Highlights from the coming month include Criminal UK season 2, The Gift season 2, the premiere season of Away, and three very hotly anticipated movies: I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Enola Holmes, and The Devil All the Time.
Truth be told, Netflix’s August 2020 release lineup wasn’t really all that exciting. There were a few big premieres like Project Power starring Jaime Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and of course Lucifer season 5. But when all was said and done, August was a pretty lackluster month for Netflix originals. It’s a bummer, but the good news is Netflix appears to be kicking things into overdrive for the next couple of months.
While the Netflix releases list for October 2020 hasn’t yet been announced, we already know about a few high-profile premieres that are coming down the pipe. Highlights include The Haunting of Bly Manor on October 9th, Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 on October 19th, and a mystery film called Rebecca on October 21st starring Lily James, Keeley Hawes, and Armie Hammer. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, however, because September has finally arrived and there are some seriously massive releases spread out over the course of the month.
It’s almost impossible to narrow things down to just a few key Netflix original movies and series coming this month, but we’ll do our best. The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! is the first big premiere that’s out right now, and then two hotly-anticipated releases are set to arrive this coming Friday: I’m Thinking of Ending Things, a new Charlie Kaufman movies starring Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons, and the new series Away, which stars Hillary Swank as an astronaut on the first manned mission to Mars. The Gift season 2, Ratched with Sarah Paulson, and Criminal UK season 2 are all hot new TV shows being released this month, but the two most noteworthy additions in September 2020 are both movies: Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and The Devil All the Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.
You can check out the complete release schedule below containing ever Netflix original movie, series, and special that’s set to hit the streaming site in September. We’ve also included links where possible so you can read more about them and watch the trailers, if available. You can also see the complete release September 2020 release schedule including third-party content licensed from other studios right here.
Streaming September 1st
- Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM
- True: Friendship Day — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 2nd
- Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Chef’s Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Freaks – You’re One of Us — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 3rd
- Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM
- Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 4th
- Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 7th
- My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 8th
- StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 9th
- Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM
- Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Línea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM
- The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 10th
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM
- The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Idhun Chronicles — NETFLIX ANIME
- Julie and the Phantoms — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 11th
- The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pets United — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 15th
- Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Izzy’s Koala World — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 16th
- Baby: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Challenger: The Final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Criminal: UK: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM
- MeatEater: Season 9 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM
- Signs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sing On! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 17th
- Dragon’s Dogma — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Last Word — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 18th
- American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 21st
- A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 22nd
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Mighty Express — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 23rd
- Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 24th
- The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 25th
- A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Country-Ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 28th
- Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 29th
- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming September 30th
- American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY