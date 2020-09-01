September is finally here and the Netflix September 2020 releases list is a page that everyone should bookmark because this is going to be a HUGE month for Netflix subscribers.

After a somewhat slow August, there are plenty of fan favorites arriving on Netflix in the month of September, especially when it comes to new original content from Netflix.

Highlights from the coming month include Criminal UK season 2, The Gift season 2, the premiere season of Away, and three very hotly anticipated movies: I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Enola Holmes, and The Devil All the Time.

Truth be told, Netflix’s August 2020 release lineup wasn’t really all that exciting. There were a few big premieres like Project Power starring Jaime Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and of course Lucifer season 5. But when all was said and done, August was a pretty lackluster month for Netflix originals. It’s a bummer, but the good news is Netflix appears to be kicking things into overdrive for the next couple of months.

While the Netflix releases list for October 2020 hasn’t yet been announced, we already know about a few high-profile premieres that are coming down the pipe. Highlights include The Haunting of Bly Manor on October 9th, Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 on October 19th, and a mystery film called Rebecca on October 21st starring Lily James, Keeley Hawes, and Armie Hammer. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, however, because September has finally arrived and there are some seriously massive releases spread out over the course of the month.

It’s almost impossible to narrow things down to just a few key Netflix original movies and series coming this month, but we’ll do our best. The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! is the first big premiere that’s out right now, and then two hotly-anticipated releases are set to arrive this coming Friday: I’m Thinking of Ending Things, a new Charlie Kaufman movies starring Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons, and the new series Away, which stars Hillary Swank as an astronaut on the first manned mission to Mars. The Gift season 2, Ratched with Sarah Paulson, and Criminal UK season 2 are all hot new TV shows being released this month, but the two most noteworthy additions in September 2020 are both movies: Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and The Devil All the Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

You can check out the complete release schedule below containing ever Netflix original movie, series, and special that’s set to hit the streaming site in September. We’ve also included links where possible so you can read more about them and watch the trailers, if available. You can also see the complete release September 2020 release schedule including third-party content licensed from other studios right here.

Streaming September 1st

Streaming September 2nd

Streaming September 3rd

Streaming September 4th

Streaming September 7th

Streaming September 8th

StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming September 9th

Streaming September 10th

Streaming September 11th

Streaming September 15th

Streaming September 16th

Streaming September 17th

Streaming September 18th

Streaming September 21st

A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 22nd

Streaming September 23rd

Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming September 24th

The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 25th

Streaming September 28th

Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 29th

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming September 30th

American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY