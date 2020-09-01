If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Face masks are once again the star of the show in today’s roundup of the best daily deals on the web. Hurry and you can get actual Moldex 2200 N95 masks on Amazon, which is incredibly rare. If you want the same level of protection for less money though, you can pick up 10-packs of FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks for $27.25 that NIOSH found filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles — they normally sell for $45. Blue 3-ply face masks are on sale for 39¢ each, black 3-ply face masks are down to 36¢ each, and black reusable cloth face masks from an Amazon brand are only $1.95 apiece.

Other top deals on Tuesday include a rare chance to get Lysol Disinfecting Wipes at a somewhat reasonable price with free shipping, the best-selling alcohol wipes on Amazon at a much better price than Lysol wipes, UV-C sanitizer boxes said to kill up to 99% of germs on things like face masks and smartphones, a UV-C sanitizing wand that kills germs anywhere, Apple’s AirPods Pro at the lowest price in months, a top-rated home theater projector for only $84.99, a one-day deal that slashes $400 off the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, another one-day deal on Bissell’s best robot vacuum, a surprise sale that slashes the Fire TV Stick 4K back down to the price of the entry-level Fire TV Stick, Anker’s most popular wireless charging pad for just $9.34, the Logitech C270 webcam for under $50, Amazon’s best-selling protein bars at the lowest price in weeks, and more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With AccuMed Face Shield (US Warranty & Support by AccuMed) $25.75 ($2.58 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Particulate respirator w/out valve M/L $109.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Reckitt LYSOL 4x80ct.WIPES $47.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Care Touch Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizing Wipes | 12 Pouches of 20 Wipes (240 Total) | Antibacter… $27.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $19.51 ($0.39 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

[50 Pc/Box] Face Mask Disposable Non Surgical 3-Ply Earloop Mouth Cover Masks- Black (USA Selle… $17.99 ($0.36 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 2 oz (Pack of 6) $24.99 for 6 2oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GOJO PURELL Instant Hand Sanitizer, 8-oz. Pump Bottle $13.20 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

3 in 1 UV Sterilizer and Dryer by Coral UV | Dual UV Lights | Ultraviolet Electric Sanitizer wi… $143.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cahot Fast UV Light Sanitizer Box , Portable Phone UVC Light Sanitizer with Extra Rack, Wireles… $59.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Warrior Wand The Best Portable Medical Grade UV-C Sanitizer Wand - Lithium Ion Rechargeable Bat… $29.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Quest Nutrition Birthday Cake Protein Bar, High Protein, Low Carb, Gluten Free, Keto Friendly,… $24.64 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro $219.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mini Projector, CiBest Video Projector Outdoor Movie Projector, 4200 lux LED Portable Home Thea… $84.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020: Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 1… $1,399.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BISSELL EV675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for Pet Hair with Self Charging Dock, 2503, Black $169.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… $39.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $29.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad Qi-Certified 10W Max for iPhone SE (2020), 11, 11 Pro, 11… $9.34 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Logitech C270 3MP 1280 x 720pixels USB 2.0 Black Webcam $48.26 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.