Apple’s annual iPhone event will likely be held at the end of September or early October.

Aside from new iPhone 12 models with 5G support, rumor has it that Apple will finally introduce AirTags, an accessory designed to compete with Tile trackers.

Beyond new iPhones and the unveiling of AirTags, we can also expect Apple to release a next-gen Apple Watch later this fall.

With the coronavirus pandemic still dominating the headlines, it’s not terribly surprising that Apple’s annual iPhone media event hasn’t generated as much buzz as in years past. Though Apple hasn’t sent out official invitations just yet, rumor has it that the company will unveil the iPhone 12 — along with some other products — either in late September or early October. Apple’s iPhone events typically take place in early-mid September, but the timeline may have been moved back a bit due to coronavirus-related product delays.

While Apple’s forthcoming event will naturally be dominated by the company’s brand new iPhone lineup, that’s not to say we won’t see Apple drop a few surprises on us as well. According to a recent post from Macotakara — which tends to have a pretty solid track record with respect to Apple rumors — Apple this fall will finally introduce AirTags, a long-rumored product designed to compete with Tile trackers.

“According to Chinese supplier information,” the report reads, “Apple seems to be preparing to announce the loss prevention tag ‘Air Tag’ at the online event of iPhone 12 series.”

The accessory was initially set to be released alongside the next-gen iPhone SE earlier this year before undisclosed issues forced Apple to push back the release date by a few months.

Incidentally, rumblings regarding Apple introducing AirTags have been making the rounds for months at this point, a fact which makes the Macotakara post all the more plausible. It’s worth noting that reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo — who also has a stellar record with respect to Apple rumors — has previously discussed Apple releasing a Tile-inspired device tracker accessory. Further, developers over the past few months have found a few references to the product buried deep within various iOS releases.

Beyond the iPhone 12 and AirTags, the report also indicates Apple will introduce a next-gen Apple Watch this year. And given that the most recent Apple Watch release was clearly an incremental upgrade, we can only hope that we’ll see a more substantial upgrade this year.

All that said, there’s no denying that the main event at Apple’s forthcoming media event will be the company’s brand new iPhones. As we’ve covered previously, Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup is poised to be particularly ambitious, with the company set to release four distinct iPhone models, all with OLED displays and support for 5G connectivity. From what we’ve gathered thus far, Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will consist of two Pro models with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays and lower-end devices with 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch displays.