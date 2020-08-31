Best Buy’s daily deals are more impressive than ever in the run up to Labor Day 2020, which happens one week from today.

The nation’s top electronics retailer has more than a dozen one-day bargains available today, including a massive 75-inch Samsung 4K smart TV for just $899.99.

All of these deals disappear at midnight tonight, so hurry up and check them out if you want a chance to save.

Looking for even more killer deals? Well, you’ll definitely want to stop by and check out Best Buy’s deals of the day today. You’ll find more than a dozen fantastic one-day deals like a 75-inch Samsung 4K smart TV for $899.99 and a huge $80 discount on a Crock-Pot multi-cooker like an Instant Pot, dropping the price to just $49.99. Shop the full sale right here on Best Buy’s site, and you’ll find our picks for the best deals down below.

Samsung – 75″ Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

4K UHD processor

A powerful process optimizes your TV’s performance with 4K picture quality. HDR

See shades of color that reveal more detail than HDTV can deliver. Smart TV with universal guide

Our simple on-screen guide is an easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows. PurColor

Millions of shades of color reveal a vibrant, lifelike picture that HDTV can’t create. 74.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Motion Rate 120

Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Samsung – 75″ Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $899.99 (save $200)

TCL – MTRO100BT Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Rechargeable battery

Offers up to 18 hours of use and lasts up to 130 hours on standby mode. Built-in microphone

Enables simple hands-free chatting via a compatible device. Bluetooth 5.0 interface

Enables simple wireless pairing with your Bluetooth-enabled device. Supports HFP, HSP, A2DP and AVRCP Bluetooth profiles. In-ear design

Fits securely and directs music into your ears for full, uninterrupted audio. Headset controls

Include volume, answer/end, play/pause, next/previous track and reject call. 8.6mm drivers

Deliver powerful sound. 10Hz – 22kHz frequency response

For faithful sound reproduction. 16 ohms impedance

To efficiently conduct power. 107dB sensitivity

Provides powerful audio. Stereo design

Delivers crisp tones.

TCL – MTRO100BT Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $14.99 (save $35)

PNY – Elite Performance 128GB SDXC UHS-I Memory Card

128GB storage capacity

This memory card holds dozens of pictures, so you never miss an important shot. High write and read speeds

Capture pictures taken in rapid succession with up to 95MB/sec. Built-in write-protect switch

Prevents accidental data loss.

PNY – Elite Performance 128GB SDXC UHS-I Memory Card: $20.99 (save $4)

Crock-Pot – Express Crock 8-Quart Multi-Cooker

8-quart capacity

Allows you to prepare family-size meals. Cook healthier on nonstick surfaces

No need to use butter or oil to get a toasted crust when cooking sandwiches, or to keep eggs and pancakes from sticking. Dishwasher-safe pot

Makes cleaning easy. Included recipes

Help you create delicious meals. Stainless-steel finish

Offers a sleek look. Removable cooking pot

Provides easy food release and enables simple cleanup.

Crock-Pot – Express Crock 8-Quart Multi-Cooker: $49.99 (save $80)

Segway – Ninebot ES2-N Foldable Electric Scooter

Product Weight: 27.6 pounds

Battery Charge Time: 3.5 hours

Maximum Operating Range: 15.5 miles

Maximum Speed: 15.5 miles per hour

Foldable Design: Yes

Color: Silver/Dark Gray

Segway – Ninebot ES2-N Foldable Electric Scooter: $499.99 (save $150)