If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Happy Sunday, bargain hunters! We’ve got some terrific deals for you to take advantage of before you dive into what will hopefully be a relaxing Sunday, and the first two are divided into sections. Up first, we have face masks. Powecom KN95 face masks that are FDA-authorized and were found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles (that’s better than most 3M N95 masks!) are only $25.75 per 10-pack right now instead of $45, and Amazon’s best-selling blue 3-ply masks are on sale for $0.39 each. If you want the sleek black masks everyone’s wearing right now, black 3-ply masks are $0.44 each and black reusable cloth face masks from an Amazon brand are only $1.95 each.

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With AccuMed Face Shield (US Warranty & Support by AccuMed) $25.75 ($2.58 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $19.51 ($0.39 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

[50 Pc/Box] Face Mask Disposable Non Surgical 3-Ply Earloop Mouth Cover Masks- Black (USA Selle… $19.99 ($0.40 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

(20 Pack Pieces per Box) Craft & Soul Mattana Face Mask Cover Reusable Washable Comfortable Fab… $39.00 ($1.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The second section is for hand sanitizers, and you’ll find some of the lowest prices in months on Purell right now. 12-packs of large 16oz Purell bottles are on sale for just $0.78 per ounce, which is the lowest per-ounce price on Amazon. 6-packs of 20z Purell bottles are down to $24.99, Purell 8oz pump bottles are somehow in stock, and Purell Sanitizing Wipes are back in stock at a price that’s slightly less inflated.

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $149.95 ($0.78 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 2 oz (Pack of 6) $24.99 for 6 2oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GOJO PURELL Instant Hand Sanitizer, 8-oz. Pump Bottle $12.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $27.25 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

We’ve got eight more killer daily deals for you to check out on Sunday, including Amazon’s massive Labor Day 2020 sale that just kicked off, the lowest price ever for the incredible Roomba i7+ robot vacuum that empties itself when it’s done vacuuming, 30% off a top-rated mattress topper that feels like you’re floating on clouds, a one-day sale on a ring light kit that will take your selfies and video chats to the next level, a big one-day sale on awesome outdoor games, a free Echo Dot when you buy the all-new Ring Video Doorbell for just $79.99, a big $40 discount on Amazon’s first and only Echo Buds true wireless earbuds with Alexa, and a huge $75 discount on the Echo Plus smart speaker. Check out all those deals down below.

Amazon's BIG Labor Day Sale: Up to 50% Off Shop Now Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… $699.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mattress-Topper Queen Pure Cotton Top - Plush Quilted Pillow Top with Down Alternative Fill, Wa… $48.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

10" Selfie Ring Light with 50" Extendable Tripod Stand & Flexible Phone Holder for Live Stream/… $36.54 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save on A11N Outdoor Games! $9.99 - $239.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2nd Gen) with Echo Dot $79.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Buds – Wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction, and Alexa $89.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Plus (2nd Gen) - Premium sound with built-in smart home hub - Charcoal $74.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.