Face masks are our most important line of defense in the battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak, however high-quality N95 masks that offer the best possible protection for the wearer are very difficult to find.

3M N95 masks are often considered the gold standard, and they are indeed among the best face masks you can get — but finding them is next to impossible right now.

Now, there is finally a high-quality alternative to 3M masks that anyone can buy, Respokare N95 face masks that are NIOSH-approved and are just as effective as 3M N95 masks at filtering small airborne particles.

Beyond matching 3M masks in terms of efficacy, Respokare N95 masks also have a fantastic additional capability that you won’t find on any 3M mask.

As new coronavirus case numbers continue to soar across the United States, we all know by now that face masks are the most crucial line of defense to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Yes, washing your hands with soap and water or Purell hand sanitizer whenever you touch a surface or object in a public space is important. And yes, social distancing is paramount since COVID-19 is spread mainly through the air by infected people when they cough, sneeze, yell, or even just speaking normally during a conversation.

A face mask worn by a coronavirus carrier can stop most or even all virus-carrying droplets from reaching the air and potentially infecting people nearby. For healthy people, face masks can block these microscopic droplets from entering the nose or mouth and potentially reaching one’s respiratory system. Of course, some face masks protect the wearer far more effectively than others, and N95 respirators are widely regarded as the best protection you can get. The problem, however, is N95 face masks that are available to the general public are still extremely difficult to find.

Thankfully, there is now a fantastic option available to anyone and everyone in search of a high-quality N95 face mask. It’s called the Respokare N95 face mask, and it’s in stock right now at Respokare’s exclusive US distributor.

Just like 3M N95 masks, the Respokare N95 mask is a NIOSH-approved respirator that has been tested thoroughly and proven effective. NIOSH — the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health — is the US agency tasked with testing and approving personal protective equipment, including face masks. NIOSH approval ensures that a face mask meets or exceeds the standards by which respirators are measured. In the case of “N95” respirators, it means NIOSH confirmed that the mask filters at least 95% of small airborne particles like human coronaviruses.

NIOSH certification means alone means that Respokare N95 face masks are on par with 3M N95 masks and other N95 respirators in terms of filtering the air you breathe. But Respokare’s masks also do something that no 3M mask can do: rather than just filter germs that reach the surface of the mask, they actually have a special coating that kills up to 99.9% of bacteria, fungus, and viruses within minutes. This added layer of functionality results in a two-pronged approach to protection that no other mask can match. From the company’s website:

Our N95 masks were developed to be at the forefront of cutting-edge innovation in personal protective equipment (PPE). Each of these bacteria-fighting masks have four secure layers capable of blocking 95% of small (.3 micron) particles, but inactivates up to 99.9% within minutes. This way, transmission of one (or more than one) human pathogen(s) by antibacterial, anti-fungal, and antiviral activity is markedly decreased keeping you vitally protected. Furthermore, rigorous validation testing has been performed on our antiviral masks to ensure they comply with GLP regulation and can therefore block a wide range of pathogens, bacteria and fungi so you can feel safe and secure when you venture out.

N95 Mask Co is the exclusive distributor of Respokare N95 face masks in the US, and they’re currently listed on the company’s website in packs that range from 4 masks to 5,000 masks. There are also other N95 masks that are available on the site, as well as KN95 masks and plenty more. You can even find things like gloves, infrared thermometers, and the “Life Key” that touches surfaces for you so you don’t have to worry about your hands being contaminated.

