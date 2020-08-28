The Fortnite Season 4 update will not be available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as a result of the ongoing Epic Games vs. Apple fight.

Epic is now informing gamers via email that their Fortnite access will be limited on Apple devices, and the new content in Season 4 can be accessed only on other platforms.

Epic blames Apple for the problem, ignoring its role in ruining Fortnite on iPhone, and the recent court ruling that said Epic could fix the app while it challenges Apple’s App Store rules in the antitrust lawsuit.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few weeks, you couldn’t have missed the major commotion about Fortnite on iPhone. Epic Games engineered a crisis so it can sue Apple on antitrust grounds, something it could have done without all the drama that preceded and followed the lawsuit. When Apple responded to Epic’s breach of contract by banning Fortnite, it also threatened to remove Epic’s developer accounts completely, including the one that manages the Unreal Engine development. Epic acted surprised and filed a motion to prevent Apple from taking action against its Fortnite and Unreal Engine accounts. The judge ruled in Apple’s favor on Fortnite, saying that Epic willingly created the mess, and it can fix it by repairing the iPhone app itself as it fights the antitrust case against Apple in courts. But the judge saved the Unreal Engine from getting canned along the way.

This all happened in a matter of days, and it’s now Friday, August 28th. That’s the Apple gave Epic to fix its app, and Epic earlier this week decided it won’t comply with the request. Epic updated its FAQ section on its website with a distorted version of the truth that makes it look like it’s all Apple’s fault. You won’t be able to play Fortnite Season 4 on iOS and macOS devices because of Apple’s monopolistic ambitions that threaten competition and innovation per Epic. The company says nothing about its own breach of contract or the way it “hacked” its app to display an alternative payment method on iPhone, iPad, and Android. By the way, Fortnite is in the same mess on Android as well, but Epic chooses to focus on Apple in this fight. Just in case you missed the lies in that FAQ section, Epic is here to help. The company is now sending its Fortnite lies via email.

Here’s a part of the email, via MacRumors, claiming that Apple alone is responsible for the Fortnite mess.

Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the ‌App Store‌, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, the Chapter 2 – Season 4 update (v14.00), did not release on iOS and macOS on August 27. […] Apple limits competition so they can collect 30% of consumer payments made in apps like Fortnite, raising the prices you pay. Epic lowered prices through a direct payment option, but Apple is blocking Fortnite in order to prevent Epic from passing on the savings from direct payments to players. Epic has taken legal action to end Apple’s anti-competitive restrictions on mobile device marketplaces. Papers are available for our August 13, August 17, and August 23 filings. In retaliation for this action, Apple blocked your access to Fortnite updates and new installs on all iOS devices.

Epic makes no mention of Monday’s court hearing where a judge expressly said that Epic violated its contractual obligations when it comes to Fortnite. In response to the preliminary ruling, Apple said Epic could bring back Fortnite to the App Store, as long as it removes the code that violates its policies.

Epic’s email reminds gamers they can still play season 3 content on Apple devices, but progression isn’t possible, and iOS and macOS gamers can only play among themselves as a result of the ban.

From the looks of it, Epic isn’t ready to back down, and Fortnite might not be updated for at least another month. The next hearing in the Epic vs. Apple case is scheduled for September, where Epic will try to obtain a preliminary injunction that might free Fortnite on Apple devices. Apple will likely defend its case and might pursue action against the Epic account that manages the Unreal Engine tools.

As I’ve said a bunch of times in these past two weeks, Epic is free to sue Apple, and the debate about Apple’s App Store taxes isn’t wrong. That fight might be epic, pardon the pun, and might be well-deserved. It’s not that Epic wants to, should, or will, save us from Apple, Google, or Microsoft taxes. But we’ve reached a point in time where more and more voices are expressing concern about digital stores and their cut of sales, with particular focus on Apple, even though many other digital store sellers do take the same 30% cut that Apple enforces. Epic has to deal with the exact same charges on consoles, by the way, but you don’t see the company suing Microsoft, Sony, or Nintendo.

As a reminder, buying an expensive iPhone from eBay that has Fortnite installed isn’t advisable. You won’t get the real Fornite experience starting today. Epic may be lying to you about the reason why Fortnite is gone from the App Store, but it is telling the truth when it comes to Fortnite in iPhone.