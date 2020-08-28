If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Our daily deals roundups have featured fantastic bargains all week long, but we saved the best for last. Highlights in Friday’s roundup include a rare rare discount on Powecom KN95 face masks that are FDA-authorized and NIOSH-tested to filter up to 99.2% of small particles (that’s better performance than 3M N95 masks!) plus a free face shield, black 3-ply face masks and black cloth face masks at new lower prices, the lowest price ever on Amazon’s best-selling blue 3-ply face masks, actual NIOSH N95 face masks from Respokare that anyone can buy, a brief opportunity to get discounted Purell pump bottles sold directly by Amazon plus individual Purell pump bottles and 6-packs of 2oz Purell bottles for when Amazon’s inevitably sell out in a matter of minutes, Purell Sanitizing Wipes at a slightly less inflated price, Amazon’s awesome new Blink Mini home security cam for only $29.99, one last chance to get a Fire TV Stick 4K for $39.99, a heavenly mattress pillow topper for only $28.04, $80 off an unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro, the lowest prices of 2020 on Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, a big one-day sale on electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening kits, another one-day sale on cordless stick vacuums just like a Dyson, a big discount on a popular gaming PC, $65 off the best-selling Cuisinart ice cream maker on Amazon, and more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With AccuMed Face Shield (US Warranty & Support by AccuMed) $25.75 ($2.58 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

[50 Pc/Box] Face Mask Disposable Non Surgical 3-Ply Earloop Mouth Cover Masks- Black (USA Selle… $21.99 ($0.44 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GOJO PURELL Instant Hand Sanitizer, 8-oz. Pump Bottle $15.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 2 oz (Pack of 6) $24.00 for 6 2oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 8oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Respokare NIOSH N95 Respirator Masks $49.99+ Available from a partner

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

(20 Pack Pieces per Box) Craft & Soul Mattana Face Mask Cover Reusable Washable Comfortable Fab… $39.00 ($1.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $19.51 ($0.39 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $25.25 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Introducing Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, motion… $29.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K plus 1 year subscription to Food Network Kitchen at no additional cost (with a… $39.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Cotton Top Pillow Top with Down Alterna… $28.04 - $43.27 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

OnePlus 8 Pro Ultramarine Blue, 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone U.S Version, 12GB RAM+256GB Stor… $919.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro $220.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

25% off Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips $12.90 - $37.49 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iBUYPOWER Gaming PC Computer Desktop Element 9260 (Intel Core i7-9700F 3.0Ghz, NVIDIA GeForce G… $869.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

20% off Jashen Cordless Vacuums $79.99 - $163.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Blendtec Designer 650 with Wildside+ Jar and Twister Jar Bundle Countertop Blender, Black Bundl… $289.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker… $99.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.