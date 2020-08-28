Amazon DealsPackages on the doorstep of a house. Image source: Cybrain/Adobe
By Maren Estrada
August 28th, 2020 at 9:51 AM

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Our daily deals roundups have featured fantastic bargains all week long, but we saved the best for last. Highlights in Friday’s roundup include a rare rare discount on Powecom KN95 face masks that are FDA-authorized and NIOSH-tested to filter up to 99.2% of small particles (that’s better performance than 3M N95 masks!) plus a free face shield, black 3-ply face masks and black cloth face masks at new lower prices, the lowest price ever on Amazon’s best-selling blue 3-ply face masks, actual NIOSH N95 face masks from Respokare that anyone can buy, a brief opportunity to get discounted Purell pump bottles sold directly by Amazon plus individual Purell pump bottles and 6-packs of 2oz Purell bottles for when Amazon’s inevitably sell out in a matter of minutes, Purell Sanitizing Wipes at a slightly less inflated price, Amazon’s awesome new Blink Mini home security cam for only $29.99, one last chance to get a Fire TV Stick 4K for $39.99, a heavenly mattress pillow topper for only $28.04, $80 off an unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro, the lowest prices of 2020 on Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, a big one-day sale on electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening kits, another one-day sale on cordless stick vacuums just like a Dyson, a big discount on a popular gaming PC, $65 off the best-selling Cuisinart ice cream maker on Amazon, and more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

