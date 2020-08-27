If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Some of today’s top daily deals might just blow your mind, so we sincerely hope you’re sitting down. The stars of the show are definitely an extremely rare opportunity to get FDA-authorized, NIOSH-tested Powecom KN95 face masks on Amazon at a deep discount, an even rarer opportunity to get actual NIOSH-approved Respokare N95 face masks that have a crazy feature you won’t find on any 3M N95 mask (a special coating that kills viruses on contact!), and the rarest of all deals: 12-packs of large 20oz Purell pump bottles that are sold directly by Amazon. These are impossible to find anywhere else and they’re definitely going to sell out soon, so you’ll really need to hurry if you want to get in on the action.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $26.19 ($2.62 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Respokare NIOSH N95 Respirator Masks $49.99+ Available from a partner

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottl… $112.90 for 12 20oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Other top deals on Thursday include sleek black 3-ply face masks for $0.44 each, best-selling blue 3-ply face masks for $0.39 apiece, 6-packs of Purell for only $25.50, the most comfortable mattress topper you’ve ever felt for only $28.04, $20 off the “iPhone of forehead thermometers,” Black Friday pricing on Sony’s stunning WF1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling earphones, double Black Friday’s discount on AirPods Pro, the lowest price of all time on AirPods 2, awesome TOZO true wireless earbuds with a wireless charging case that have 39,000 5-star reviews for just $29.74, a surprise sale that slashes the Fire TV Stick 4K to the same price as the entry-level Fire TV Stick, a one-day sale on digital storage including a Samsung 256GB microSDXC card for just $29.49, Anker’s best fast wireless charging stand for $12.99, and more. Check out all of today’s best deals down below.

[50 Pc/Box] Face Mask Disposable Non Surgical 3-Ply Earloop Mouth Cover Masks- Black (USA Selle… $21.99 ($0.44 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

(20 Pack Pieces per Box) Craft & Soul Mattana Face Mask Cover Reusable Washable Comfortable Fab… $39.00 ($1.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $19.51 ($0.39 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $149.95 ($0.78 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 2 oz (Pack of 6) $25.50 for 6 2oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Cotton Top Pillow Top with Down Alterna… $28.04 - $43.27 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Infrared Adult Thermometer for Adults and Kids,Digital I… $39.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WF-1000XM3 Black True Wireless Dual Noise Cancelling Headphones (2019) $178.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro $219.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… $29.74 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… $39.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Blaster - Add Alexa voice controls for power and volume on your TV and soundbar (requir… $29.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Electronics EVO Select 256GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 100MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card wi… $29.49 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba Canvio Slim 2TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0, Silver (HDTD320XS3EA) $54.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba N300 8TB NAS 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive - CMR SATA 6 GB/s 7200 RPM 256 MB Cache - HDW… $163.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Stand, Qi-Certified for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XR, Xs… $12.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.