Amazon ran a big sale last week that slashed the prices of all its most popular Fire TV devices, but that sale ended this past weekend and there were no Fire TV devices discounted as of Monday morning.

That changed on Wednesday, however, when two of the hottest Fire TV devices you can get both got surprise discounts.

The first deal drops the premium $50 Fire TV Stick 4K to $39.99, which is the same exact price as Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick — why buy the base model when you can upgrade for free?

On top of that, Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster that lets you control your TV and other gear with Alexa was just discounted for the first time ever.

Last week was a huge week for Amazon devices. In fact, it was pretty much Prime Day as far as Amazon device deals go. Nearly every single popular Amazon-branded hardware product the company makes was on sale, from Kindles and tablets to Ring doorbells, Echo smart speakers, and more. Needless to say, all of the company’s hottest Fire TV devices were on sale as well.

All of those great deals disappeared over this past weekend, which means you missed out on most of those fantastic deals if you didn’t take advantage last week. As it turns out, however, a surprise sale popped up on Wednesday that gives you two great opportunities to save on Fire TV devices.

First and foremost, the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale right now for $39.99. That means Amazon’s most powerful streaming media dongle ever is on sale for the same price as the entry-level Fire TV Stick, and you would have to be nuts to buy the base model when you can upgrade for free. Then, on top of that, the Fire TV Blaster companion device that lets you control your TV and other home entertainment gear with Alexa just got its first discount ever. Hurry up and you can snag one today for just $29.99!

Fire TV Blaster

Requires Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV (3rd Gen) and any Echo smart speaker or smart display.

‘Alexa, turn on the TV.’ — Fire TV Blaster lets you use your voice to easily turn your TV on or off—even from across the room.

‘Alexa, turn up volume on soundbar.’ — Turn up the volume or mute your compatible TV or soundbar.

‘Alexa, switch to HDMI1.’ — Get to your content faster by using your voice to switch between HDMI inputs on your compatible TVs. You can also easily switch to cable or satellite—just say, ‘Alexa, switch to cable/satellite.’

