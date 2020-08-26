If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Earlier this year, Apple introduced us to the new iPad Pro that is faster, has dual rear cameras, and has the optional Magic Keyboard that had people excited about the versatility. To go along with that, Spigen adapted its own product line to better protect your iPad. With its Rugged Armor Pro, Spigen continues to move forward as the technology world changes around us.

You probably know that the Rugged Armor is one of Spigen’s classic cases, notorious for its matte look and touch of carbon fiber detailing. The cases have always been inspired by the detailing of cars and made to emulate the timelessness of a sleek automobile. Spigen has continued to meet the demands of the landscape by matching up with every phone case line while expanding its inventory to include innovations in tablets and wearables. The new Rugged Armor Pro is no exception to the consistency and luxury of its previous options.

This is meant for the iPad Pro and it has a new texture to make sure you keep hold of your portable tablet. Paralleling a texture that is synonymous with car detailing, the carbon fiber adds a touch of style and sharpness to the matte black finish. This has a special slit for your Apple Pencil for whenever you want to use the stylus. It helps you turn any area into a workstation or any sitdown into a binge session, as the foldable cover doubles as a kickstand. It also boasts a safety net for your screen when you’re on the go.

It is the case you’ve been waiting for, as it works to wow you and keeps your iPad Pro safe. Spigen makes some of the most reliable cases for your tablets and wearables and this fits the bill. Check this out now as its available on Amazon for $23.99. While you’re there, check out the other Spigen cases for your iPhone 11, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch all on Amazon. Continue to look towards the future with Spigen.

