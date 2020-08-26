Sony opened up PS5 preorder registrations on Wednesday for existing customers.

In order to sign up for a chance to preorder the PS5, you’ll need to enter your PSN ID on this website and hope to receive an email from Sony telling you that you’ve been selected.

Sony will limit each invitation to one PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition preorder, but those selected will also have a chance to order controllers, headsets, and more.

For months, we’ve been anxiously awaiting the announcement of the prices and release dates of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Microsoft and Sony seem to be locked in a staring contest right now, but the gears finally started to turn on Wednesday as Sony launched a new page on its website inviting existing customers to register for an opportunity to preorder a PS5. Reservations are being taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you want to register for a chance to preorder a PS5 in the weeks ahead, head to this page on the official PlayStation website and type in your PSN ID. If you are selected, Sony will contact you via email with instructions on how to place your preorder and presumably more information about price and availability.

According to the preorder FAQ, Sony will choose who gets to preorder a PS5 early “based on previous interests and PlayStation activities,” but did not offer any additional details. The only way that you’ll know whether or not you were selected is if you receive an email. If not, you’ll have to preorder the old fashioned way.

Everyone who receives an invitation will have the opportunity to purchase the following hardware:

1 PS5 Console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

2 DualSense wireless controllers

2 DualSense charging stations

2 Pulse 3D wireless headsets

2 Media remotes

2 HD Cameras

You don’t have to preorder everything listed above, but you can’t order any more than those quantities. Your email will also let you know the expiration date and time, though supplies will also be limited, so if you want a PS5, you’re going to need to act fast. If you see a “Sold Out” message, every PS5 has been reserved.