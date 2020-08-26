If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s best-selling Jointown 3-ply coronavirus face masks are down to the lowest price in months right now, and FDA-authorized DecoPro KN95 face masks are even more popular right now since they’re Amazon’s only FDA-authorized KN95 masks that have been tested by NIOSH.

Other best-selling among our readers include Purell hand sanitizer, Lysol Disinfecting Spray, and Purell Wipes, though prices on the spray and wipes are still inflated.

All of those coronavirus essentials are available right now to anyone and everyone, but there are also some exclusive deals you need to check out that are only available to a select group.

Amazon has a special “Just for Prime” deals page that is full of deep discounts — and needless to say, only Prime members can get in on the action.

Coronavirus protection essentials are still at the top of most people’s lists right now, especially while new case numbers continue to skyrocket across the US. But deals on nonessentials have been picking up a lot of traction again lately. Most of them are available to everyone, but you might not realize that there are some deals that are only available to a select group of people. What group of people are we talking about? Prime subscribers, of course. Most people think of other benefits when they think about Amazon Prime, like fast shipping, Amazon Prime Video streaming, and so on. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. And if you’re not aware of Amazon’s Prime-only deals, you obviously can’t take advantage of them.

You should absolutely, without question, bookmark this page on Amazon right now: Just for Prime. It’s full of exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated constantly. There are dozens of great deals available this week and we’ve picked out 10 in particular that you should take a look at if you’re a Prime member. Check them all out down below.

D&G Overfilled Extra Thick Mattress Topper

D & G the Duck and Goose Co is Dedicated to Offering Best Bedding Products Including Premium Mattress Toppers, Hotel Quality Bedding Pillows, All-season Comforters, Super Soft Bedsheet Sets.

EXTRA THICK MATTRESS TOPPER, PERFECT ADDITION TO A FIRM MATTRESS: Overfilled with 1400GSM super soft down alternative Gel-Fiber, this mattress topper is TRULY EXTRA THICK offering the ultimate softness and comfort and providing the best support for your back while sleeping. Proved by our customer, it is the perfect addition to a firm latex or memory foam mattress.

BEST REPLACEMENT FOR MEMORY FOAM OR FEATHER-DOWN MATTRESS TOPPER: with the down alternative filling and skin-friendly soft fabric, this mattress topper is the best solution to the people who are suffering from the odor of the feather-down mattress topper or the heating of memory foam mattress topper.

D & G THE DUCK AND GOOSE CO Overfilled Extra Thick Mattress Topper Queen Size, Gel Fiber Filled… $50.38 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Uten Air Fryer

🍗 HEALTHY COOKING ★ Save oil, save money, and even save 20% cooking time! Say goodbye to high-fat, high calories, and unhealthy!

🍗 FAMILY SIZE ★ You can easily deep fry a large whole chicken, bake a delicious cake, and cook other large foods for a big party.

🍗 8 PRE-SET ★ Smart Touchscreen with 8 one-touch cooking presets. Variable temperature & time control gives you total flexibility whatever you’re cooking

🍗 SHAKE UP REMINDERS ★ Unique shake reminder feature as a prefect digital air fryer.

Uten Air Fryer 6.9QT, Electric Non-Stick Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker, 8 Cooking Preset, Inst… $76.49 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Keenstone 2-slice Toaster

🍔WIDE SLOT: Our blue toaster has a 1.5-inch slot handle most large slices bread, like handmade Artisan breads, bagels, a large piece of bread, and so on.

🍔MULTIFUNCTION: The vintage toaster includes Defrost, Bagel, and Cancel mode, 6 different shade control settings to accommodate everyone’s taste.

🍔HIGH LIFT LEVER: Convenient for removing smaller slices of bread and whatever you are toasting.

🍔SLIDING CRUMB TRAY: Just take the drawer out of the toaster 2 slices and empty it, making cleanup simple while keeping crumbs off the countertop.

Toaster 2 Slice,Compact Bread Toasters with 6 Browning Settings & Stainless Steel Housing , Bag… $35.09 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

APOSEN Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

【18000PA Suction & 250W Brushless Motor】250-Watt brushless digital motor provides continuous 18Kpa suction in MAX mode to complete a thorough cleaning, no matter on hard wood floor, carpet floor, tile floor, marble floor, etc. And ensures comparatively quiet working environment, giving you a quiet cleaning experience

【Upgraded High-Efficiency Filtration System】4 stages filtration complete sealing design and filtration accuracy of PM0.1 which captures 99.99% of the microscopic dust, provides an excellent solution for your room. APOSEN is 100% confidence to offer a clear air with this vacuum H251. NOTE: HEPA/Sponge can be washable

【2200mAh Large Battery】 6×3.7v battery inside support the vacuum cleaner with an outstanding running time up to 30mins at 7kpa,12min super 18kpa. Two adjustable modes adapt to different situations and allow full use of the battery. The detachable battery is convenient to charge separately or purchase a spare one

APOSEN Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Upgraded 18000pa Stick Vacuum 5 in 1 with 250W Powerful Brushle… $122.27 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

GDEALER DT09 Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Notice: 1Super fast and IP 67 waterproof: GDEALER instant-read thermometer readout within 3-4 seconds, ºF/ºC Switchable, 10 minutes auto-off, and hold feature. The waterproof function makes it perfect for liquid, food, meat, candy, cheese, chocolate coffee, milk, and bathwater temperature.

Accurate reading: GDEALER meat thermometer with a temperature range of -58°f 572°f (-50°c 300°c), accurate to 1℃ （ 2℉ ) between -50200℃ (-58℉ 392℉ ), 2℃ /℉ more than 200℃ /392℉. best for use when grilling on your gas barbecue or turkey fryer, using hot oil to deep fry, brewing beer, and wine.

GDEALER DT09 Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer with 4.6” Folding Probe Calibra… $12.74 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Neewer RL-12 LED Ring Light Kit

PLEASE NOTE: 1. The Neewer RL-12 LED Ring Light measures 14″ from the outside edge to outside edge of the light; the led panel measures 12″ on center; 2. The light stand is packed in a separate box INSIDE the big package box(under the ring lightbox, at the extreme bottom of the box ) as shown in the 5th picture. If you can’t find it, please contact seller customer service; 3.Instructions for unfolding the stand are in the 7th picture. The legs are upwards, so please unfold the legs upside down

Kit includes: (1)14″ Outer diameter 55W 5500K LED Ring Light+(1)61 inches/155 Centimeters Light Stand+(1)Soft Tube+(1)White and Orange Color Filter Set+(1)Tripod Head Hot Shoe Adapter+(1)Universal Adapter with US Plug+(1)Smart Phone Holder

Neewer RL-12 LED Ring Light 14" outer/12 on Center with Light Stand, Soft Tube, Filter, Carryin… $64.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Gosund Smart Plugs

Compact Design with Safety Use: Gosund 16 A smart plugs FCC certified with compact design, avoid covering another wall socket. It uses PC V0 class flame retardant materials. 100~240V available voltage range supports small or large power home appliances while adds security for high-power appliances especially in the lightning weather

Voice Control: Gosund wifi smart plug works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Just say the commands turn on the light, when your hands are full or entering a dark room, or tell Alexa to turn on the bread maker when you are making up.

Remote Control: Control your electronics by your way anywhere anytime. Turn on or off for your air conditioning, light, and other appliances at any time with your smartphone on the Gosund App, no matter you are at home, in your office or on your vacation.

Smart Plug Gosund 16A Smart Home WiFi Outlet Work with Alexa Google Home,4 Pack Mini Socket wit… $20.39 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Eovola Accessories Kit for Nintendo Switch

Switch carrying case protects your switch and easy to carry. Convenient to use and supports 3 charging ways.Durable and Strong.No smell and easy to clean.

Controller charger. This Joy-Con charging dock charges up to 4 Joy-Con Controllers simultaneously.

Switch wheel and grip make your game experience more enjoyable while protective for your joy-cons.

Accessories Kit for Nintendo Switch Games Bundle Wheel Grip Caps Carrying Case Screen Protector… $36.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

GAGALUGEC 50ft Expandable Garden Hose

INCREDIBLE EXPANDING DESIGN: Our garden hose flexible expands from 17 feet to 50 feet length. This stretch hose can expand 3 times to its original hose length when water pressure is on, and shrinks to original pipe length in minutes when it’s off. NOTE: If you find this hose does not extend to 50 ft, please kindly MAKE SURE whether the faucet is at FULL blast.

9 FUNCTIONS SPRAY NOZZLE: Compared to most 8 pattern hose nozzle, our water nozzle with 9 patterns for more choices. The rubberized outer coating is non-slip and comfortable. Rotating bezel for easy choosing kind of nozzle. Buckle stent for uninterrupted use. Ergonomic handgrip for effortless operation. Its 9 spray patterns include: Full, Flat, Shower, Cone, Jet, Soaker, Angle, Mist and Center. Great for house/car/floor/yard washing, garden watering, pet cleaning, or business use.

GAGALUGEC 50ft Expandable Garden Hose with 9 Function Nozzle, Leakproof Lightweight Retractable… $34.15 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

MYGOTO 165FT 500LED String Lights

✦ Same quality and length with better price：Come on a storage wheel with UL Safe Plug powered 165ft/50m long wire with 500 led lights, can be decorated in dark coners, living room or around a tree in the yard. The distance between bulbs is about 0.33ft/10cm.

✦ For indoor&outdoor use: Lights can be utilized both indoor and outdoor without worry of rainy weather, the high-quality wire can keep the lights cool to touch.

✦ Long enough to decorative: Suitable for garden, yard, room, or wherever you can image, they are so bright to create a warm, joyful, romantic sentiment.

MYGOTO 165FT 500LED String Lights LED Starry Fairy Light, Twinkle String Lights Decorative Ligh… $23.19 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

