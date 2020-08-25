If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Some of the best coronavirus tips that can help keep you safe come from COVID-19 survivors as opposed to doctors or scientists.

Everyone knows they need 3-layer face masks for everyday use, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks for higher-risk situations, and Purell hand sanitizer to carry with you everywhere — but you should also get yourself a pulse oximeter.

It’s a simple little device that can help alert you to a possible coronavirus infection even before you experience any noticeable symptoms, and Amazon’s best-selling model is only $29.95 right now.

Amazon's best-selling coronavirus face masks are great for normal everyday use. FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks offer even better protection in higher-risk situations like on public transportation or any indoor space where you're in close proximity to others. In fact, they were found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.2% of small particles like coronaviruses — that's even better performance than most 3M N95 masks!

There a few more things you need like hand soap and paper towels, but there’s one more thing that you really need to make sure you have on hand. What’s this additional item that you need so desperately? It’s called a pulse oximeter, and it’s a tiny little gadget that clips onto the end of your finger and reads your blood oxygen saturation. Why is it so important? Because it can alert you to a possible coronavirus infection long before anything else that’s readily available — and that includes a thermometer. Many people who have COVID-19 don’t ever get a fever, as we’ve seen in several studies.

Zacurate Pro Series 500DL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

COVID-19 attacks many parts of the body but it typically wreaks the most havoc on your lungs. Long before any other symptoms present, a COVID-19 infection can hinder the lungs’ ability to draw oxygen from the air. This causes blood oxygen levels to drop, and that’s why monitoring your blood oxygen level can be crucial in catching a possible coronavirus infection as early as possible. One coronavirus survivor who has been battling COVID-19 recently reminded everyone of this on Twitter:

If you’re going through this and need someone to talk to I’m here. My DMs are open. My advice to everyone is to order an oximeter for you and your family! Do it now! It has become my new best friend. Be kind to each other. Sending love to everyone. ♥️ — Samantha Reyes (@samtayrey) July 22, 2020

In a healthy person, blood oxygen saturation should be anywhere between 95% and 100%. According to the Mayo Clinic, anything below 90% is considered unhealthy. In coronavirus patients, blood oxygen saturation as low as 50% has been observed. The Zacurate Pro Series 500DL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is the best-selling model on Amazon and it only costs $29.95, so there’s really no reason not to get one. It only takes a few seconds to take a reading so you can do it each day, and then reach out to your doctor if you find any cause for concern.

